Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: general zod, Kingdom Of Zod, zod

Superman Returns To The Kingdom Of Zod Crossover Event At DC In 2026

Superman returns to The Kingdom Of Zod Crossover Event at DC Comics in August 2026

Article Summary DC Comics launches Kingdom Of Zod in August 2026, reviving a delayed Superman crossover seeded by Kneel Before Zod.

Kingdom Of Zod spins out of Rise Of The Super Sons and links Supergirl, Action Comics, Superman Unlimited, and Superman.

Superman returns in Action Comics #1101 as Zod exploits Earth’s Kryptonite boom to fuel a major invasion twist.

The Kingdom Of Zod finale arrives in September with a Superman special and a final Superfamily showdown with Zod.

Back in 2024, Bleeding Cool reported that DC Comics told retailers the twelve-issue Kneel Before Zod by Joe Casey and Dan McDaid would kick off a major Superman event in 2025 with its twelfth and final issue. But that it really starts with issue three, with the death of his wife, Ursa. That crossover did not happen, and the series was cut short. But in 2026, it seems it is finally getting its juice back, with a new Superman event launching in August and running through September. And possibly teased in July with Action Comics #1100 and the Superman Annual. Kingdom of Zod, to follow the current Rise Of The Super Sons event with Supergirl, Action Comics, Superman Unlimited, and Superman in a big Superfamily Vs Zod storyline. It will also directly involve the Superman Unlimited series, which has seen Kryptonite become far more prevalent on Earth, with entire industries and economies built around it, and how General Zod uses that to his advantage for invasion, with a major Kryptonite twist…

Supergirl #16 by Sophie Campbell ,

A sudden military takeover throws the Kryptonite Kingdom of El Caldero into chaos. Kara responds by forming a strike team that includes Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, Tomorrow Man, Steel, and others, only to discover the invading force has Kryptonian roots.

, A sudden military takeover throws the Kryptonite Kingdom of El Caldero into chaos. Kara responds by forming a strike team that includes Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, Tomorrow Man, Steel, and others, only to discover the invading force has Kryptonian roots. Action Comics #1101 by Mark Waid

Superman returns to the present following the events of issue #1100 and is quickly pulled into the growing conflict.

Superman returns to the present following the events of issue #1100 and is quickly pulled into the growing conflict. Superman Unlimited #16 by Dan Slott,

Zod's plan expands, and a Kryptonite-based threat begins spreading worldwide.

Zod's plan expands, and a Kryptonite-based threat begins spreading worldwide. Superman #41 by Joshua Williamson,

Superman, Supergirl, and their allies confront Zod directly.

The event will conclude at the end of September with a Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special with artists Eddy Barrows, Joe Quinones, Montos, and Rachael Stott, and a final battle against Zod. Connecting covers by Guillem March, foil covers by Mark Spears, other variant covers by Stephanie Hans, Ariel Olivetti, Mike Choi, ACO, Taurin Clarke, and Christian Ward.

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