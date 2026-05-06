Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner on Matt's Season 3 Fate, Big Returns

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane on what the Season 2 finale means for Matt and Season 3, familiar faces returning, and more.

With Daredevil: Born Again season two under wraps, there were surprising turns, and some not so surprising given the 24 hour news cycle, but Dario Scardapane laid a major piece in the foundation for the next chapter of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his future as The Man Without Fear and Krysten Ritter's next journey as Jessica Jones with that (not-so) surprising cameo in the season finale "The Southern Cross." The showrunner spoke to Variety on the latest developments, what Matt's latest courthouse reveal means for season three, and a potential reunion. The following contains major spoilers.

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Dario Scardapane on Season Two Finale Shockers, Season Three Teases and More

During the climactic courtroom scene in Karen Page's (Deborah Ann Woll) trial for aiding and abetting vigilantes, one of her legal counsel is none other than Matt himself, who openly reveals that he is Daredevil. As the case ultimately strips Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) of his mayoral duties, and a city hall-wide scuffle ensues, we come to the epilogue as Matt and Karen go on a date before authorities come to arrest Matt for Daredevil-ing as a vigilante. As far as where Matt-in-prison in season three could go, "I'm gonna be really cagey right now. There are some iconic runs in the comic book," Scardapane said. "When we get together and start putting together a season, we take this run and that run and mash them all up. There's a very, very legendary run that Matt in jail nods to where we're going."

It's not a position that the series hasn't gone before since the Drew Goddard-created series already saw Fisk shot-calling from prison in season three before finding himself back as a free man before the events of season one of Born Again. With Fisk in exile for Born Again season three, Matt won't have to face his archnemesis this time around. "One of the things we really wanted to examine, and I don't want to get too flowery here, but the fun part of this season is that both these characters, Murdock and Fisk, Daredevil and Kingpin, have really become their true selves," Scardapane said. "Kingpin is full-blown Kingpin the entire season. Matt is full-blown Daredevil. For both of them, there are consequences of truly letting the id out. In the last five minutes of Season 2, you see what those consequences are for both of them. I'm literally watching the shoot of Season 3 in the corner of our Zoom screen while I'm talking to you. I know where they're heading, and I think it's pretty fun. These two have kind of an endless battle, but in a lot of ways the battle shifts at the end of this season."

As far as Ritter, Mike Colter (Luke Cage, who appears in the season two finale), and Finn Jones (Iron Fist) appearing in a behind-the-scenes candid shot that may or may not be season three, "Oh, yes. I guess those guys were hanging out playing 'D&D' in some black robes. I'm not exactly sure what that's about." Scardapane said, because why would Disney say anything at this point? When it comes to the long-term plans of bringing out The Defenders, the showrunner was a little more serious.

"It was October 2023, when I started the conversations with Marvel about what I'd want to do. Jessica Jones was at the top of that wish list. I came from those shows," Scardapane explained. "Working on 'Punisher,' our writers room was right next door to the writers room for 'Jessica Jones' and our sets were next door to the 'Luke Cage' set. The world of Matt Murdock extends into the world of Jessica Jones, and then, because of what's happened in her life, her world really extends into the world of Luke Cage. So that last moment you see in the finale when the door closes and it says Alias Investigations, I probably had that shot in my head two or three days into Season 1. It's a cool place to go when you're starting with these two people, Fisk and Matt, but you're expanding out into the world of the street-level heroes." For more, including if Ritter could have come back sooner in season two, you can check out the entire interview. Both seasons of Daredevil: Born Again are available on Disney+.

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