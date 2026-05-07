Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: mattel, UNO, Vrbo

UNO Has Teamed With Vrbo For Unique Gaming Getaways

UNO has teamed up with Vrbo to provide a special game-related vacation getaway, some with the chance of paying $4 per night

Article Summary UNO and Vrbo are launching six limited-time vacation getaways, including themed stays built around game night fun.

Bookings open May 15 at 1 p.m. ET, with first-come, first-served three-night weekend stays for up to 10 guests.

Two immersive UNO Wild Card Stays in Los Angeles and Austin include themed décor, game nights, dining, and extras.

Four Play It Your Way UNO stays in Colorado, California, Florida, and Georgia start at just $4 per night.

Matter and Vrbo have come together for a special UNO vacation getaway, in which players can actually get themselves a game-themed vacation just by choosing the right card. Starting on May 15 at 1pm ET, fans can request to book the exclusive UNO x Vrbo vacation getaways, for up to 10 guests, choosing between the "Wild Card" and "Play It Your Way" Stays. These settings are themed around the card game and give those who are obsessed with it something fun to do, with some possible options in how you experience it. All bookings are first-come, first-served, available for one 3-night booking, Friday to Monday. All dates eligible for the bookings have been predetermined with the property. We have the finer details of how you can take part in it and possibly stay for $4 per night.

Draw Well For The UNO x Vrbo Experience

This summer, UNO is going wild for game night, leveling up the power of play and dealing out fun in a whole new way. The card game synonymous with bringing people together is teaming up with premier home rental company Vrbo for an all-new partnership, unveiling six limited-time UNO x Vrbo homes located across some of Vrbo's top vacation destinations. To make this stay even more unforgettable, and in a nod to the fan-favorite "Draw 4" card, all you have to do is "Draw 4" – yes, just $4 per night – to snag a spot at one of the six epic vacation getaways, so be sure you have your Draw 4 card ready to book.

What's game night without the right deck? Each stay comes with custom UNO x Vrbo card decks featuring illustrations by artist Pietari Postri, inspired by popular travel destinations and vacation pastimes that travelers can experience with Vrbo. This deck will have a new rule, "Vacation Rental Swap," that allows players to swap hands with any other player after playing the card.

Wild Card Stays

Two UNO-fied "Wild Card" Stays in Los Angeles, CA, and Austin, TX, are designed for an unforgettable game night getaway that's anything but ordinary. Gather your crew and step inside two luxurious homes in Los Angeles, CA, and Austin, TX, decked out with UNO-themed décor, UNO game nights, and an in-home dining experience to fully immerse yourself in the play. Each home comes loaded with an UNO x Vrbo Welcome kit, so you can play, laugh, and shout "UNO!" together like never before.

Los Angeles, CA: Friday, May 29 – Monday, June 1

Austin, TX: Friday, June 19 – Monday, June 22

Each stay can accommodate up to 10 guests for plenty of rounds of UNO fun. Guests can turn their getaway into an even bigger adventure with optional enhanced programming throughout the weekend, provided by UNO and Vrbo.

"Play It Your Way" Stays

Beyond the two immersive "Wild Card" Stays, four additional "Play It Your Way" Stays – located in Winter Park, CO, Palm Desert, CA, Panama City, FL, and Atlanta, GA – will be available to book for select weekends throughout July and August for $4 a night. The four "Play It Your Way" Stays will not have custom decor or programming, but guests will still receive an UNO x Vrbo Welcome kit and comfortable, group-friendly amenities for a more flexible getaway experience.

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