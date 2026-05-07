Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: criminal, ed brubaker, george r r martin, graphic novel, reckless, sean phillips

George R. R. Martin? Unfinished Tales From Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips

Unfinished Tales is the latest graphic novel from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips about a famed fantasy writer who can't finish his last book...

Article Summary Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips announce Unfinished Tales, a noir graphic novel with strong George R. R. Martin vibes.

The story follows a mega-famous fantasy author, ten years late on his final book, facing a dark Faustian bargain.

Image Comics pitches Unfinished Tales as Misery meets The Talented Mr Ripley, blending suspense, publishing, and ego.

Unfinished Tales hits comic shops in November, then bookstores in December, from the Criminal and Reckless team.

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' next graphic novel, as part of their exclusive deal with Image Comics, is called Unfinished Tales. But it is finished, they promise. The creators behind Reckless, The Fade Out, Kill Or Be Killed, and Criminal, getting its Amazon Prime Video TV adaptation airing this year, have this new volume for November in comic shops, and December in bookshops and on Amazon. And described by Image Comics as a" plot-twisty original graphic novel" and "primed to be Brubaker and Phillips' biggest hit yet." About a very famous fantasy novelist, ten years late on the final volume of his TV-adapted series, ready to make a Faustian pact… which sounds very George R. R. Martin, and Game Of Thrones, even if the solicited copy references other writers…

"Stephen King's Misery meets The Talented Mr Ripley in this paranoid thriller that is strangely perfect for fans of both JRR Tolkien and Megan Abbott (which is quite a feat for a noir thriller to pull off). Unfinished Tales follows Finnegan Blake, one of the most successful authors in the world. His best-selling books have even been made into one of the biggest shows on TV. But Finn can't enjoy all the fame and fortune, because he's ten years past his deadline on the last book in his epic fantasy series, and has no hope of ever finishing it. Until an old friend shows up with the perfect solution to his writer's block. But as their secret pact turns dark and these writers' egos clash, Finn will see how far he's willing to go to get this final book onto the bestseller list. Most writers would kill for Finn's life… will he?"

"This is one of my favourite books we've ever done. I've always been fascinated by why people write, or in this case, why they don't, and so I took the idea of writer's block and ran into the darkness with it," said Brubaker. "Unfinished Tales is a deep dive into the world of writers and publishing, the pressure to succeed, and what that may cost you. It's also a very fucked up thriller about egos and ambition, because it's about writers." Unfinished Tales will be available at local comic book shops on Wednesday, the 11th of November, and bookstores on Tuesday, the 8th of December.

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