Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Miniature Wife

The Miniature Wife: Sofia Rosinsky on Elizabeth Banks, Creators & More

Sofia Rosinsky (Death and Other Details) spoke with us about her Peacock sci-fi series, The Miniature Wife, star Elizabeth Banks, and more.

Article Summary Sofia Rosinsky breaks down what drew her to The Miniature Wife, from its dark comedy to its wild sci-fi premise.

Rosinsky shares how The Miniature Wife creators Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner inspired her with their energy and vision.

She reflects on working with Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen, including improv, chemistry reads, and family dynamics.

Rosinsky reveals standout moments from The Miniature Wife and why she hopes to explore more high-concept dark comedy.

Sofia Rosinsky has accomplished a lot in her young career since her start in 2012. Working her way up in TV movies, shorts, and films, her breakout role was in the 20th Century Studios horror film The Other Side of the Door. She made her big splash on TV on the Disney Channel series Fast Layne in 2019, and from there, she's been landing more memorable roles on the Prime Video time-traveling series Paper Girls, the CBS slice-of-life sitcom Young Sheldon, and Hulu's murder-mystery series Death and Other Details. Rosinsky spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest high-concept Peacock sci-fi series, The Miniature Wife, playing Lulu Littlejohn, working and learning with creators Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner, and series star Elizabeth Banks (tapping into her directing skills on set), standout scenes, and co-stars. Based on the short story of the same name by Manuel Gonzales, The Miniature Wife follows a couple, Lindy (Banks) and Les Littlejohn (Matthew Macfadyen), who battle for power within their relationship when an accident shrinks Lindy down to six inches tall, and it's a race against time to get her back to normal.

The Miniature Wife Star Sofia Rosinsky on Learning from Creatives, Elizabeth Banks, and More

BC: What intrigued you about The Miniature Wife, and how'd you get involved?

Rosinsky: The concept itself is so outlandish, dark. and twisted. Everything about it is just music to my ears. I first got involved with it through my agents, who had sent me out for the role of Lulu, who is Les and Lindy's daughter, Elizabeth Banks, and Matthew Macfadyen in the show. I worked with Jeannie Bacharach, the casting director, on it. There were several rounds of callbacks and everything. Jeannie was so kind and supportive, and then yeah, I got cast in it

What's it like to work with Jennifer and Steve as creatives?

I want to be like them when I grow up. Seeing their collaboration was really magical, because they have so much on their plate that they're balancing. Their role is so important, and they were wearing so many hats on set, but getting to see them giggling, watching something, then turning back and whispering to each other, watching these takes, and watching it unfold in front of them was pretty exciting. They still had that kind of wonder about them, but they're brilliant.

Before filming your scenes and script work, did you have a chance to work with Elizabeth and Matthew to build that dynamic Littlejohn family rapport?

Yes, I was actually lucky enough to be able to… I had a chemistry read with Elizabeth. That was the final round of auditions, so she was improvising a lot. I was improvising with her, and that was really exciting, because it was the first time that relationship was coming to life, at least with me. That in itself was big for me, because I didn't get to work with her a whole lot on set. She was on her own soundstage with this giant world stuff, so that was pretty important to me to understand how our two characters relate. With Matthew, I did get to work with a whole lot on set and the table reads, too. It was a good time to test things out and see how they're interacting, how everybody is working with each other.

Did you get a chance to just observe any scenes, like, for example, the ones where Elizabeth was filming her soundstage scenes? I can imagine there's a whole lot of envy setting in, like, "I wish I could do all that."

Yeah, oh, man! She killed it, and I didn't get to see a whole lot of her just doing her thing, because I was usually on a different…on the other sound stage, and I didn't want to get in the way. From what I did see, I read with her off-screen one day, and the way that she just made us believe, you're looking at this giant room that's all green, and there's not a doubt in your mind that she's standing on the kitchen table, you know? The way she brought everybody into that world, I really admire.

Was there anyone that you particularly hung out with on set, like your castmates and anyone you bonded with?

Oh, yeah, I mean, I got to have a scene with O.T. [Fagbenle], who plays RPW in the show, and that was great just watching. He was also improvising a lot, and it was hard to keep a straight face. He's a hoot and also quite sharp, and I enjoyed spending time with him and Ariadne Deibert, who plays Steffi, my friend in the show. I spent a lot of time with her, and she's incredible.

Was there a particular standout scene of the season for you?

Hmm, that's a good question. Honestly, the scene where I discovered that my mom is six inches tall. Spoiler! That was a little rough just because I had auditioned with that scene, and it flowed a certain way, and then I had a personal loss right around that time. I think I just felt there was an emotional blockage there a little bit, but so it came out in a different way than I expected, so that was interesting to see how things can change; everything is shifting always.

As far as the show of this nature, do you get opportunities to usually do projects like this, or are there some that you kind of hope to do more in the future?

I love dark comedy, and I would be so excited to dive into another project like this one. My sister [Alexis Rosinsky] and I have a film production company together called Sisters Rosinsky, and dark comedy is a really big element in everything that we write. I would say yeah, with this show, it's both high concept and character-driven. It's the best of both worlds, and I love character acting; any character workout would be.

Given your experience in the industry and everything, you're obviously working with another creative, like Elizabeth. I was wondering if you took the opportunity to pick her brain about the creative side of things, or perhaps around Jennifer and Steve? Was there anything you learned by being around them?

Honestly, seeing them at work, like Elizabeth, is so technically focused, like she would discuss the shot setups and which lenses we're using. That was really exciting, being able to see her working on both sides of the camera in that way. With Jennifer and Steve, they're constantly coming up with new ideas and again, really getting to see them, their excitement, made us excited, and I love how on the level they are.

The Miniature Wife, which also stars Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, Aasif Mandvi, Ronny Chieng, Rong Fu, Steven McCarthy, Tricia Black, and Adam Capriolo, is available on Peacock.

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