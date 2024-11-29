Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: NBC Sports, the national dog show

The National Dog Show Highlights: Vito the Pug's Winning Moment & More

Check out the highlights from NBC's The National Dog Show, including a look at the winning ways that earned Vito the Pug "Best in Show."

Before we officially say goodbye to NBC's broadcast of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and the American Kennel Club's (AKC) 2024 National Dog Show, we want to look back at the adorable pups who made this event memorable. Because what began with 1,940 dogs representing 205 breeds ended on Thanksgiving Day with Vito the Pug (Toy Group) walking away with top honors (and a whole lot of extra belly scratches – though they all deserve extra belly scratches, if we're being honest) – with Welsh Terrier Verde (winner of the Terrier Group) was named Reserve Best in Show.

Though you can check out the extended highlights below, NBC was kind enough to compile the best clips from the Thanksgiving Day tradition in a special video feature waiting for you above – and if you want to check out Vito in all of its canine glory, check out the big crowning moment below:

2024 National Dog Show Best in Show Results

Here's a chance to revisit how the judging went with all seven groups, followed by a look at the full judging session for Best in Shoe and a rundown of what The National Dog Show judges look for – beginning with…

Toy Group Winner: Vito the Pug (Best in Show)

Terrier Group Winner: Verde the Welsh Terrier (Reserve Best in Show)

Herding Group Winner: Rupert the Berger Picard

Hound Group Winner: The Zit the Ibizan Hound

Non-Sporting Group Winner: JJ the Lhasa Apso

Sporting Group: Houston the Clumber Spaniel

Working Group: Monty the Giant Schnauzer

Best in Show (Full Judging)

The National Dog Show 2024: What You Need to Know

This year, there were 1,940 dogs representing 205 breeds in competition – with the Lancashire Heeler joining the lineup as a new breed under the Herding Group and is known for being a hardworking, affectionate pet with an infectious smile. As for what the judges looked for, their role was to determine how closely they adhere to what's defined as "perfect" by the breed's official standard – including appearance, temperament, and build.

HOW DOES THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW WORK? The AKC recognizes 212 breeds and varieties of dogs (though every single one may not be represented at the National Dog Show year to year). In the first round, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The winner, named "Best in Breed," will represent their breed at the group level.

The AKC categorizes every breed into seven groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting, and herding). At the group level, dogs are not judged against each other but rather against how well they fit their breed standards.

Each group winner, named "First in Breed," will go on to compete in the final round for the coveted "Best in Show," where they will be judged on how well they fit the breed standard against other group winners.

WHAT'S THE "BEST IN SHOW" PRIZE? That would be a "Best in Show" ribbon and $20,000.

