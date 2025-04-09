Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2: Max Eyeing Jan. 2026 Return, New Seasons Every Year

The Pitt star/EP Noah Wyle shared that Max is eyeing January 2026 for Season 2 (new seasons annually) and discussed Dr. Robby's mindset.

After getting some prime intel on the second season of Max, EP John Wells, and series creator R. Scott Gemmill's EP Noah Wyle-starring critically acclaimed medical drama The Pitt (more on that in a minute), Wyle is sharing some additional updates about the show's return. In a profile piece done by Variety, it was noted that Wyle is "already in the writers' room" and that this June was being eyed for filming to get underway. If that sounds like we might be getting the series back sooner than expected, you're right – with January 2026 being eyed and Max looking to have a new season of The Pitt hitting annually. And when the series does return, Wyle added that his Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch "no longer is able to pretend to himself that he doesn't need help" – but that doesn't mean things are going to get easier for him with that revelation. "In a perfect world, this show goes several seasons, so we don't have to rush this process," Wyle shared. "It's a really interesting road that he's about to embark on."

During this past weekend's Deadline's Contenders TV event, Gemmill, Wells, and Wyle offered some quick but key updates on what viewers can expect from the second season. First up, Season 2 picks up the action 10 months after the final hour/Season 1 finale – with the next 15 hours being set over the course of a July 4th weekend – one of the busiest holidays in the calendar year for emergency rooms. "We're calling all pros. We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company – with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don't want ego coming into play. We have tremendous people showing up excited," Wyle shared during the presentation, putting the word out that the series would be continuing its strive at be as authentic to the emergency medicine profession as possible.

"We're excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of 'The Pitt' and can't be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season," Wyle, Gemmill, and Wells shared in a statement back in February when the second season was announced. Joining Wyle (Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch) for the streaming series are Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Marron Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans).

Max's The Pitt is a co-production with Sky Studios, produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill will write the first episode and executive produce the series alongside Noah Wyle (ER, "The Librarian" franchise, Falling Skies), Emmy-winner John Wells (Animal Kingdom, Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and JWP's Erin Jontow (Emperor Of Ocean Park, Rescue: HI-Surf, Maid), Simran Baidwan (Manifest, Ordinary Joe, The Good Doctor, Chicago Med), and Michael Hissrich (Shameless, The West Wing, Third Watch).

