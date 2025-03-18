Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Here's Our Season 7 Episode 10: "Chaos Agent" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's ABC's The Rookie, S07E10: "Chaos Agent" - plus, early S07E11: "Speed" & S07E12: "April Fools" previews.

Between Nolan (Nathan Fillion), Lucy (Melissa O'Neil), and Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigating a violent attack and Tim (Eric Winter) and the squad dealing with problems involving a prisoner transfer and a wild animal back at the station, this week's episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie looks to be living up to its name – "Chaos Agent." Before the next episode hits tonight, check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek that we have waiting for you below. In addition, we're looking ahead to the next two episodes with official overviews for S07E11: "Speed" and S07E12: "April Fools" – with Tim and Lucy looking to prank the team.

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 10-12 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10: "Chaos Agent": John (Nathan Fillion), Lucy (Melissa O'Neil), and Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigate the suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls. Back at the station, the team experiences technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11: "Speed": John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. While Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) investigate the suspects, Tim (Eric Winter) challenges Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) decision-making skills.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12: "April Fools": An April Fools' prank on LAPD's social media leads to citywide chaos. Meanwhile, John's (Nathan Fillion) T.O. skills are tested, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is assigned a challenging case, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) play a joke on the team.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

