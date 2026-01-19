Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S08E03 "The Red Place" Sneak Peek Sees Miles Visiting Seth

Miles (Deric Augustine) checks on Seth (Patrick Keleher) in a preview for ABC & Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S08E03 "The Red Place."

Article Summary Miles visits with Seth in a sneak peek at The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3 "The Red Place"

Nolan makes a stealthy arrest while Lucy and Celina race to save a kidnapping victim on The Rookie

Harper and Lopez work together to outsmart a killer as tensions rise in episode 3

A new Monday night timeslot for The Rookie begins January 26th, following this week’s episode

We've got one more Tuesday night to go before ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie moves to its new Monday night timeslot on January 26th. If you remember the official overview for S08E03: "The Red Place," then you know that it mentions Miles (Deric Augustine) visiting a "familiar face." It turns out that a whole lot of fans who assumed that person would be the returning Seth (Patrick Keleher) were absolutely correct – as you're about to see in the sneak peek that was released.

The Rookie S08E03: "The Red Place" & S08E04 "Cut and Run" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place" – Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles visits a familiar face.

Reunion ✅ Breakfast burrito ✅ Amends ❓

Find out what happens on an all-new episode of #TheRookie, tomorrow at 10/9c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/8Zn7n0w3ln — The Rookie (@therookie) January 19, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run" – While out in the city, Nolan and Bailey witness a murder in public and immediately spring into action in the hopes of finding the person responsible. Meanwhile, Angela and Wesley have a big life decision that may affect their future.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!