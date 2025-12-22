Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8: ABC Releases Key Art Poster for Series' Return

With the series set to return for Season 8 on January 6th, here's a look at the new key art poster for ABC and Alexi Hawley's The Rookie.

Last week, Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, and Alyssa Diaz's ten-ton hint that we would be getting our best look yet at the eighth season of ABC and Alexi Hawley's The Rookie proved to pan out with the release of an official trailer. That followed a look at the images and official overview for the season opener, S08E01: "Czech Mate" – and now, we've got a Season 8 key art poster to pass along (we're big fans of the darker yellow/gold look, by the way).

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" Preview

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" – The LAPD, FBI, and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.

#TheRookie takes on a world of new challenges in this Official Trailer! 🌍 Tuesday, January 6 on ABC, get ready for a season premiere with explosive action, unexpected alliances, and cases that stretch across continents. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/8Vz0PQjZvf — The Rookie (@therookie) December 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In addition, we've included a look at the Season 8 cast portraits that were released heading into the fall:

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces ABC's The Rookie in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

