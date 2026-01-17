Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8: S08E03 "The Red Place" Trailer, Images Released

Check out the promo trailer and image gallery for the next episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S08E03: "The Red Place."

Article Summary REMINDER: The Rookie shifts to Monday nights on ABC, starting January 26th.

Watch the new trailer and preview images for Season 8, Episode 3, titled "The Red Place."

Nolan handles a secret arrest as Lucy and Celina race to save a kidnap victim in the upcoming episode.

Harper and Lopez work together to outsmart a killer, while Miles reconnects with a familiar face.

Normally, getting a preview image gallery for ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie on a Saturday would be the biggest surprise of the week. But coming off the news that the hit series will be moving to Monday nights beginning January 26th, the best it can do is second place. We're still not sure what to think. On the one hand, it shows confidence in the show, as the network sees it as strong enough to help anchor another night of primetime television. On the other hand, that Tuesday night lineup of The Rookie, High Potential, and Will Trent was a winning combination. With that in mind, we've got an image gallery and promo trailer for S08E03: "The Red Place" to pass along – here's a look!

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place" Preview

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place" – Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles visits a familiar face.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

