The Studio: Apple TV+ Renews Rogen, Goldberg Series for Season 2

Apple TV+'s announcement video confirmed that EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's critically acclaimed The Studio will be back for Season 2.

It looks like Apple TV+ really loves a sequel. Earlier today, the streaming service announced that EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's critically acclaimed The Studio would return for a second season. The news comes a day before this week's new episode and close to three weeks before May 21st's season finale, "The Presentation." Rogen and Goldberg shared, "We're thrilled to be making a second season of 'The Studio.' We're looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for ten more seasons. And, we're excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+."

Here's a look at the announcement teaser from this afternoon, confirming that the Apple TV+ series would be back for a second round of hard-hitting laughs:

Along with Rogen, the cast for the streaming series' first season includes Catherine O'Hara (HBO's The Last of Us), Kathryn Hahn (Disney+'s Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (HBO's White House Plumbers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Peacock's Bupkis) – with Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins set as major recurring guest stars. From Ice Cube and Adam Scott to Zack Snyder, Antony Starr, and Ziwe, here's a rundown of guest stars who appeared:

In Apple TV+'s The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Apple TV+'s The Studio was created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

