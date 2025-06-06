Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: dead city, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E06 Clip: Negan, Voice of Reason?

Negan and Maggie get the spotlight in a clip from AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E06: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days."

As we inch closer to the season finale of AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we're getting a look at what's ahead with this weekend's chapter. In the clip below from S02E06: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days," Negan has something that Maggie needs to hear regarding the guilt she's carrying about Herschel (Logan Kim) and the now-deceased Dama (Lisa Emery) – we're just not sure how she's going to receive it.

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E06: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 6: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) considers making an alliance, as the outcome of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) actions comes to a head. Directed by Lauren Cohan and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the image gallery that was released early for next weekend's chapter:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

