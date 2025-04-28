Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 1 Image Gallery Released

Check out the images for AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E01: "Power Equals Power."

Sure, this Sunday, May 4th, is going to be "Star Wars Day" for a lot of folks. But if you're a fan of the TWD Universe, then you know that the day when AMC and AMC+'s Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returns for its highly anticipated second season. Over the weekend, we witnessed the kick-off of what looks to be a big week regarding getting the word out about the show's return. We're going to have some of those to pass along to you throughout the week, but we thought you might like to start things off with the official overview and image gallery for the season opener, S02E01: "Power Equals Power":

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E01: "Power Equals Power" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 1: "Power Equals Power" – In the war for control of Manhattan, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) find themselves trapped on opposite sides. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Eli Jorné.

Along with one-on-one interviews with the cast and creative team, the following look behind the scenes takes viewers onto the set for a better taste of just how deadly and intense Season 2 is going to be. Personally, our favorite parts were the looks we got at Cohan directing one of the episodes this season and being able to get some insights from other members of the cast – and Morgan being Morgan, of course. Here's the latest look at the return of "The Walking Dead" Universe series, followed by what else we know about the May 4th-premiering The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2:

Here's a look at the opening moments of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, followed by what some very familiar faces had to share about the season during IGN Fan Fest:

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

