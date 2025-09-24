Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Welcomes Jimmi Simpson to Season 3 Cast

AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 has tapped Jimmi Simpson as a series regular.

With production underway on the third season of Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we've got more very cool casting news to pass along. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Jimmi Simpson (Dark Matter, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) has joined the cast as a series regular. In the upcoming third season, Maggie and Negan finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, when chaos begins to arise in the city, they are forced to question whether they have learned from their old wounds or whether their dark past will spell doom for the entire city. Aimee Garcia's (Lucifer, Criminal Minds: Evolution) Renata is "a disarmingly charming leader with a natural ability to win people over with her optimism and convivial personality." Simpson is set for the role of Dillard, though additional details were not released.

Here's a look at the announcement that hit social media back in July that announced that Season 3 was on the way:

NYC isn't done with Negan and Maggie just yet… 🍎#DeadCity will be returning for SEASON 3, with #TWD veteran Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner! pic.twitter.com/GaTVvJrxdx — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

