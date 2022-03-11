The Walking Dead S11: Greg Nicotero Goes Walker This Weekend (VIDEO)

As if the growing tensions taking place in and around the Commonwealth wasn't a good enough reason to check out this weekend's episode, AMC's The Walking Dead is sweetening the pot by giving you an excuse to pay really close attention to the walkers you see on Sunday. That's because Executive Producer, Director & Special FX Make-up Designer Greg Nicotero will be appearing as a walker in "The Lucky Ones." What you'll find below is a look at the final product (with huge props going to special effects makeup artist Gino Crognale, who has worked on the series since season two), followed by a very cool chance to see how it all came together.

To see how Nicotero went from the land of the living to one of the walking dead, check out the following clip:

So here's a look at what's ahead for this weekend, with the promo for "The Lucky Ones" following the images and overview:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 "The Lucky Ones": Aaron and Maggie meet Gov. Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside, and Hilltop; Ezekiel finds himself lucky during a routine checkup; Eugene processes Max's story. Directed by Tawnia McKiernanand written by Vivian Tse.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.