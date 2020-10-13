The West Wing Reunion Teaser Reminds Us That We're Not Voiceless

With now only days to go until Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford (with Sterling K. Brown stepping in for the late John Spencer in the role of Leo McGarry) reunite with original series creator Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme for HBO Max's A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, the streaming service is reminding viewers that their vote matters #WhenWeAllVote. Following a fun, informative, and heartfelt episode of CBS's The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert, the folks behind the October 15th-premiering special event are serious when they say they want you to register and vote- and learn how to help others do the same.

Ready to feel inspired? Check out the clip below:

Here's a look back at the trailer for what the folks behind The West Wing are calling more than just a promo for a staged reading. It's a call to action…

Filming over several days at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and set to premiere on the streaming service on October 15th, the special will feature a theatrical performance of "Hartsfield's Landing," the famous third season episode that finds Sheen's President Bartlet playing chess against Sam (Lowe) and Toby (Schiff) as the Chinese play war games in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, Josh (Whitford) stresses the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town's election- an election that always predicts the winner of that state's primary. Sorkin will write original material for the special, with Schlamme serving as director.

While the cast and creative team have reunited in the past for panels, podcasts, late-night sketches, and even election campaign ads, this is the first time that a reunion of this size and scope will air on television. "Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting 'The West Wing' cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election," said Sorkin when the event was first announced.

Along with giving fans a chance to revisit one of their favorite series, the special is also meant to raise awareness for and support When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama which was founded to increase participation in U.S. elections (with WarnerMedia making a donation to the organization). Obama will make a guest appearance in the special, along with President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Viewers will also be treated to the musical talents of Emmy award-winning composer W.G. Snuffy Walden, who will take to his guitar to play the score for The West Wing theme. Folk-rock band The Avett Brothers will close out the special. Casey Patterson Entertainment and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television produce, with Sorkin, Schlamme, and Casey Patterson executive producing, and Rob Paine co-executive producing.