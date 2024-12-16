Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus, walton goggins

The White Lotus Returns Feb. 16th; Season 3 Official Teaser Released

With Mike White's award-winning series returning on Feb. 16th, check out the official teaser, images, and more for The White Lotus Season 3.

From what we've already seen from the trailer that was released last month, 2025 looks to be a very big year for HBO. We were treated to a look at one of those reasons why earlier today with the release of an official teaser, key art poster, and image gallery for the third season of series creator Mike White's award-winning The White Lotus. Set to premiere on Sunday, February 16th (9 pm-10 pm ET/PT, and also available on Max) and with a big-time cast lined up, the eight-episode third installment is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. But the tagline for the preview above may have offered us the best overview yet: "Seeking peace can be a trip."

Remember what we were saying before about the big-time cast that's come aboard for the third season? Well, we're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast. Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released earlier today alongside the official teaser:

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

