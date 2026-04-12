Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E16 "Struck" Preview; Season 3 Finale "The Best Ones" Look

Along with a preview for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S03E16 "Struck," we look at the season finale, S03E22: "The Best Ones."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek of Tracker S03E16 "Struck" as Colter searches for a missing husband on CBS.

Dark twists await in S03E17 "Daughters" with Colter tracking a teen after a tragic triple homicide.

Jensen Ackles returns as Russell Shaw in the high-stakes Season 3 finale, "The Best Ones."

New recurring characters bring fresh intrigue and secrets to Tracker's gripping third season.

We've got an extra special preview for tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. We're kicking things off with a look at tonight's episode, S03E16 "Struck," as Colter (Harrtley) searches for a missing husband. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks, stick around for the overview and images for the particularly dark S03E17 "Daughters." Finally, Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw returns for S03E22: "The Best Ones," with the Season 3 finale set for Sunday, May 24th – and we have the overview waiting for you below.

Tracker S03E16 "Struck" & S03E17 "Daughters"; Season 3 Finale Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 16: "Struck" – A pregnant wife reaches out to Colter to find her missing husband. Written by Alex Katnelson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Ben Hernandez Bray.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 17: "Daughters" – Colter is hired to find a teen girl who went missing from a friend's house during a tragic triple homicide. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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