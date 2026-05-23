Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker Season 3 Finale: S03E22: "The Best Ones" Sneak Peek Released

Colter (Justin Hartley) and Russell (Jensen Ackles) always have time for sibling rivalry. Here's a look at Tracker S03E22: "The Best Ones."

Article Summary Tracker Season 3 finale S03E22, "The Best Ones," teases major twists as Colter and Russell chase long-awaited answers.

The new Tracker sneak peek spotlights Colter and Russell's sibling rivalry as the brothers face a dangerous case together.

In "The Best Ones," Colter and Russell search for a victim tied to a nefarious research project in the CBS finale.

The preview package includes the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peek for Tracker's high-stakes Season 3 ender.

With a whole lot of questions still left to be answered, it seems Colter (Justin Hartley) and Russell (Jensen Ackles) are closer than ever to getting the answers they need – or to everything blowing up in their faces. This is the season finale of CBS's Tracker that we're talking about here, people – we're going to get some twists and turns. From what we've seen of S03E22: "The Best Ones" so far, we know that Russell's not walking away from this with a serious wound or two. We've added a sneak peek at this Sunday's season ender below (brothers will be brothers), along with the official overview, image gallery, and trailer – here's a look!

Tracker Season 3 Finale – S03E22: "The Best Ones" Preview

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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