Tracker Season 3 Opening Will Have "This Is Us" Tone: Justin Hartley

Tracker star Justin Hartley on the Jensen Ackles-starring Season 3 opener, Sofia Pernas's Billie, and his "This Is Us" co-stars appearing.

With only a little more than three weeks to go until the Season 3 return of CBS, Showrunner Elwood Reid, and series star/executive producer Justin Hartley's Tracker, Hartley is dropping some interesting teases about the season opener. Checking in with Entertainment Tonight, Hartley shared that the season would start off in a uniquely different way than fans might expect, especially in terms of "tone" – adding that S03E01: "The Process" has a This Is Us (Hartley's previous hit series) vibe. Speaking of the NBC series, Hartley agreed with co-star Fiona Rene, who wanted Sterling K. Brown to appear, adding that he would like to have a chance to have everyone from his old stomping grounds guest-star. As for Sofia Pernas's Billie Matalon, Hartley shared that it was great to have her back and that he hopes she can be more in the storyline loop moving forward.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 1 "The Process" Preview

Tracker Season 3 Episode 1: "The Process" – As Colter (Justin Hartley) grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father's death, Russell (Jensen Ackles) joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie's clients. Their reunion finds them mixed up in a chain of events involving a sinister underground operation known as "The Process." Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Jensen Ackles Teases Season 3 Return, Reuniting with Hartley

"I wish I could go play with Justin and Elwood a lot more, but schedules are tight right now, so we were lucky — or I was lucky at least — to have that time available that I could dip back in and do a couple of episodes with them," Ackles shared about being able to squeeze in some time to film the two-episode season opener during an interview in September with Variety. "Justin and I chopped it up pretty good when [Colter] reveals the new knowledge that he has to Russell, and Russell is now having to absorb that. How is that going to affect their relationship? How is that going to affect Russell moving forward? What are we going to see from them?"

"You'll obviously see the camaraderie between the two brothers that I think people enjoy, but now that we have this new information about our family, is that going to bond them further, or is it going to drive more of a wedge between them?" Ackles continued, teasing a scene between Hartley's Colter and Russell that was a break from what Ackles is accustomed to. "I think it's a fun thing to play that Justin and I both really, really enjoyed, and Elwood likes writing for the two of us. We did a scene — it was one scene — and I think it was like eight-and-a-half minutes long, and I was like, 'What are we doing here? I'm not used to this! I'm not used to six-page scenes of just dialogue, just two guys just cutting it up. I was never on 'This Is Us.' That's Justin. I don't do this kind of stuff. Give me a hammer!"

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker Season 2 starred Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

