Wednesday: Catherine Zeta-Jones Wants Danny DeVito for Cousin Itt

Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones hopes to recruit Danny DeVito to play The Addams Family favorite, Cousin Itt for the Netflix series.

Zeta-Jones has a personal connection to DeVito through her husband, Michael Douglas.

She joked about DeVito's possible reaction to being suggested for the iconic, hairy Addams Family role.

Season 3 filming is set for 2026, with fresh casting speculation fueling fan excitement for what's to come.

Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones has a unique request for season three, and at the very least, she has the perfect connection through a mutual contact. The actress, who plays Morticia Addams in The Addams Family spinoff, is looking to tap It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Danny DeVito to play the excessively hairy Cousin Itt. That mutual contact is her husband, Michael Douglas, who was a part of the Taxi star's two biggest career-defining roles with the 1975 drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which Douglas was a producer, and the 1984 adventure comedy Romancing the Stone, in which Douglas co-starred.

Wednesday Star Catherine Zeta-Jones Trying to Tap Danny DeVito to Play 'The Addams Family' Fan Favorite

"I don't know how Danny DeVito hasn't been cast already," Zeta-Jones told Variety at the "Wednesday" FYC event at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Hollywood. "I was with him for our birthday in September [she and Douglas share the same birthdate, Sept. 25] and I was like, 'Why isn't Danny DeVito in Wednesday?' Imagine Danny DeVito as Cousin Iti? That'd be so cool." Upon reflection, the National Treasure: Edge of History star and Oscar winner might be having second thoughts, "He's gonna kill me for that. He's like, 'Yeah, they're going to cast me and put hair all over my face. Thanks for suggesting that, Catherine.'" As far as if the casting comes true, would we hear DeVito's distinctive voice or Cousin Itt's squeaky gibberish?

Season two of Wednesday saw the title character, played by Jenna Ortega, unravel a revenge plot tied to a dark family secret concerning her parents, Morticia and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), the Hydes, and Puglsey's (Isaac Ordonez) zombie Slurp (Owen Painter), unexpectedly tying into that endgame with far more sinister intentions. For more on Zeta-Jones talking about Lady Gaga's memorable role as Rosaline Rotwood in season two, you can check out the whole video. Filming for Season 3 is set to start in 2026.

#CatherineZetaJones says she'd love to see #DannyDeVito play Cousin It on #Wednesday: "I have to say, I don't know how Danny DeVito hasn't been cast already," she told Variety Sunday at #Netflix's "Wednesday" FYC red carpet in LA. "Imagine Danny DeVito as Cousin It? That'd be… pic.twitter.com/lZvD1OVmmw — Variety (@Variety) November 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

