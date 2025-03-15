Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega on Season 2 Dialing Up The Horror, Season 3

Wednesday star/EP Jenna Ortega offers some more insights into how Season 2 will be dialing up the horror influences and Season 3 rumblings.

Article Summary Jenna Ortega hints at more horror and elaborate sequences in Wednesday Season 2.

Expect bigger horror themes, including a slasher-inspired episode in Season 2.

Season 2 editing in progress, with more details expected at the Tudum event.

Though Season 3 hasn't been given a green light, writers are brainstorming ideas.

Over the past week or so, Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga dropped teases about the latter's appearance during the second season of series star/EP Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday and what the filming experience was like. For this go-around, Ortega offered an update on where things stand with Season 2 production-wise and clued us in on how the season was leaning harder on the horror themes – and even had some thoughts on a possible third season.

"We're still in the edit. I was doing ADR for it two weeks ago. That's the funny thing about these jobs is you're done, you wrap, but you're not really done. So, I'll probably be working on it until the end," Ortega shared with Collider while discussing her new A24 film, Death of a Unicorn. As for what we can expect when the second season does hit our screens, Ortega noted that viewers will be getting "bigger, more elaborate sequences" during this go-around.

"Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we've ever had. It's crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head—that's all I can say— and it reminds me so much of 'Full Metal Jacket.' It's insane. So bizarre," Ortega teased. "I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there's a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references. So, everything about it, I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice."

As for what the future might hold, things still remain unclear since the focus is on the upcoming second season – but that doesn't mean the creative team hasn't started thinking ahead. "We haven't gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that, but I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game," Ortega added. "So, I think that they're kind of messing around and throwing out ideas."

With more details expected during the global fan event Tudum on May 31st, here are some screencaps from the clip included in the preview released earlier this year – one that finds Wednesday (Ortega) facing off with a bound and chained Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

Here's a look at the "Next on Netflix 2025" trailer that was released during the first month of 2025:

Wednesday Season 2: What Else We Know So Far…

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles. In addition, Lady Gaga is reportedly set for a guest appearance.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

