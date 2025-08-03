Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: loni anderson, WKRP in Cincinnati

WKRP in Cincinnati Star, Actress Loni Anderson Passes Away, Age 79

Television and film actress Loni Anderson, best known for the CBS hit sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, has passed away at the age of 79.

Film and television actress Loni Anderson, known to millions as receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on CBS's WKRP in Cincinnati, has passed away at the age of 79. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother," Anderson's family said in a statement. Anderson's publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed that Anderson died in a Los Angeles hospital after a "prolonged illness." Anderson is survived by her husband Bob Flick, daughter Deidra and son-in-law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and wife Helene, and step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.

Though Anderson's film and television career would span well over half a century, beginning with 1966's Nevada Smith and running through 2023's Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas, it would be her role as Jennifer Marlowe that would cement her television legacy on the pop culture landscape. Far more than Mr. Carlson's (Gordon Jump) receptionist, Jennifer was one of the strongest allies that new station manager Andy Travis (Gary Sandy) had by his side as he looked to resurrect a down-on-its-luck Ohio radio station by changing its format to rock. The series also starred Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman, Frank Bonner, Jan Smithers, and Richard Sanders. Anderson would revisit the character for two episodes of 1991's sequel series, The New WKRP in Cincinnati.

"It's hard to find one word. Family," Anderson shared during an interview in 2018 when asked for one word to describe her experience working on WKRP in Cincinnati. "It was like your first kiss..you'll never forget it. That memory of all of us holding hands backstage, getting ready to walk out to film for the first time. We used to spend weekends and holidays together. Fortunately, we've stayed closed all these years. We email back and forth a few times a week." Anderson added, "I've done six other series, but I've stayed closest to my 'WKRP' family. If you're lucky to have a family like that, cherish it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!