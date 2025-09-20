Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlepalooza, wwe

WWE Wrestlepalooza Sees AJ Lee, CM Punk Win Big Over Rollins, Lynch

AJ Lee gets Becky Lynch to submit to the Black Widow, sealing the win for Lee and CM Punk over Lynch and Seth Rollins at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Despite what you may have read on this site in the past regarding CM Punk, there are actually some very cool things about him teaming with AJ Lee to take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at tonight's WWE Wrestlepalooza. First, we're huge Lee fans, we're loving her return on a whole number of levels, and we wouldn't miss her in-ring return for anything. Second, we hope this ushers in an era for the WWE where we start seeing more intergender matches moving forward (especially with the untapped talent on the WWE roster). Finally, we've been getting a lot more of Lynch in full-on dive mode, and it's been a lot of fun to watch. We don't know if Lynch has been working on her facial expressions or not, but she's been killing it with her reactions.

Anyway, let's get back to what went down in the WWE Universe leading up to tonight's match. There really hasn't been a lot of love lost between Rollins and Punk over the years (possibly outside of the ring, too), but Rollins' making Punk a short-term champ didn't help. That went down after Punk won the World Heavyweight Title from Gunther at WWE SummerSlam, only for Rollins to cash in his "Money in the Bank" contract after fooling a lot of folks into thinking he was hurt. Lynch would get involved in making sure her husband retained the title during a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Clash in Paris, hitting Punk with a stiff arm to his "Cult of Personality." Lynch would follow that up on WWE Raw, getting in Punk's face and laying some slaps down on him.

I mean, it wasn't like Lee was just going to sit back and let Lynch man-handle her man, right? Making her return on SmackDown, Lee proved to everyone – especially Lynch – that she still knows her way around the ring (and how to fight). Lee & Punk and Lynch & Rollins would have some back-and-forths, leading to Lee laying down the challenge for tonight's Mixed Tag Team Match. So, what went down? Did AJ Lee pick up the win in her first match back in the WWE in something like ten years?

After both teams make their respective entrances (yeah, that pop for Lee was insane), it doesn't take long for the action to happen – and for Punk to drop a "Suicide Dive" on Rollins, sending Rollins over the announce table (after pushing Lynch to safety):

