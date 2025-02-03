Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Living Hell

Living Hell #3 Preview: Blood, Betrayal, and Bad Decisions

In Living Hell #3, Jerome's desperate attempts to protect Jo from Hell's influence may be undone when young Toby discovers the truth behind his father's murder.

With his best friend's blood on his hands, darkness closes in on Jerome. His only solace is that Jo is still free from the clutches of Hell. Meanwhile, Toby witnessed his father's murder and now knows Jerome's terrible secret. Things are spinning out of control, and despite Jerome's best efforts, Jo may end up caught in the crosshairs. • Up-and-coming artist Caitlin Yarsky's authorial debut. • Four issue series.

Living Hell #3

by Caitlin Yarsky, cover by Clayton Cowles

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Feb 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801302300311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

