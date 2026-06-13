Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, Cammy, capcom, san diego comic con, sdcc, street fighter, valiant universe

Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe Launches at San Diego Comic-Con

Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe launches at San Diego Comic-Con with Bloodshot Vs Cammy by Tim Seeley and Alfredo Cardona

Article Summary Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe #1 launches around San Diego Comic-Con, arriving in stores on July 22, 2026.

Bloodshot Vs Cammy teams Tim Seeley and Alfredo Cardona for a clash that becomes an uneasy alliance in Africa.

The Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe one-shot explores weaponized heroes, Shadaloo experiments, and shared trauma.

An 8-page Ninjak vs Dhalsim backup adds mystic action, with multiple covers and an SDCC exclusive variant in play.

We mentioned it before in IDW's July 2026 solicits and solicitations. But now we can talk about it properly. Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe: Bloodshot Vs Cammy, by Tim Seeley, Timmy Heague, Alfredo Caredona, Pablo Rey and Javier Tartaglia…. with Cammy vs Bloodshot and more.

"Alien Books, in collaboration with Valiant Comics, UDON Studios, and CAPCOM, announces Street Fighter vs. The Valiant Universe #1, a special one-shot crossover arriving in July 2026. With two nineties action franchises collide as Cammy White, elite operative of Delta Red, crosses paths with Bloodshot, Valiant's nanite-enhanced super-soldier, during a mission deep in the mountains of northeastern Africa. Both are hunting the same target: a hidden Shadaloo operation pushing human experimentation into dangerous new territory… What begins as a confrontation quickly turns into an uneasy alliance as the two discover a shared past, each controlled and weaponized by forces beyond their control. Their mission leads them into a remote lab where those same ideas have been taken even further, with consequences neither of them can ignore."

Writer Tim Seeley of Hack'N'Slash, Nightwing, Money Shot and GI. Joe vs. Transformers and artist Alfredo Cardona of ThunderCats explore the cost of being turned into a killing machine, and what it means to choose what you fight for. While an 8-page backup story, The Inner Mysteries of Yoga by Fireborn, Lost Fantasy, Minor Threats and Bloodshot, and Pablo Rey of X-O Manowar features Ninjak and Dhalsim in a duel that leans into the more mystical side of the Street Fighter universe.

With covers by Filippo Curzi, Yona, Marco Itri, and Noobovich, Street Fighter vs. The Valiant Universe #1 will be published on the Wednesday after San Diego Comic-Con, the 22nd of July, going to FOC in a week. No one will order enough, will they? I'd expect Valiant, Alien, Udon, Capcom, whoever to have plenty of copies at the show the week before… including this Alien Books SDCC Exclusive variant by Colm Griffin…

"There's definitely a part of me that's still the teenager who was into Bloodshot comics and playing Street Fighter, so getting to work on this crossover is pretty wild. What really makes it exciting, though, is realising there's a real connection between these characters. It's not just a cool matchup. It all comes together in a way that feels natural."­ – Matias Timarchi, Editor-in-Chief of Alien Books

"This crossover let me flex some familiar muscles in a new way. I've worked on both Bloodshot and Street Fighter separately, but teaming Bloodshot with Cammy let me drill down on what makes both franchises so uniquely cool. It's over-the-top spycraft meets down and dirty bare knuckle brawls in exotic locations." – Tim Seeley

"Ever since I was a child I've wanted to work on something Street Fighter-related, especially a crossover, since my first contact with the franchise was through classic crossovers like X-Men vs. Street Fighter. Both Cammy and Bloodshot have been classic characters in my heart, so the opportunity to have them together was a blast and also a challenge for me." – Alfredo Cardona

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