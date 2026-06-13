Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: barry windsor smith, BWS, weapon x, wolverine

Dark Horse Publishes Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X in Black & White

Dark Horse Comics publishes Marvel Black & White: Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X in black and white — the first of a number of Barry Windsor-Smith Marvel collections.

Article Summary Dark Horse launches a new Marvel Black & White line with Barry Windsor-Smith's landmark Wolverine: Weapon X.

Barry Windsor-Smith's 1991 Weapon X remains a definitive, horror-infused origin of Logan's adamantium transformation.

The oversized hardcover spotlights Barry Windsor-Smith art in black and white, revealing every brutal line and detail.

This 192-page Barry Windsor-Smith collection adds X-Men stories, archival scans, and essays ahead of November 2026.

Weapon X is a 1991 comic book story written, pencilled, inked, colored, and lettered by Barry Windsor-Smith that originally ran as a 12-part serialised tale in Marvel Comics Presents #72-84, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential Wolverine stories ever told. It provides a definitive origin for how Logan became the adamantium-enhanced Weapon X, turning a mysterious part of his backstory, first hinted at in his debut in The Incredible Hulk #180, into a visceral, horror-infused narrative, that saw Logan, a troubled, aggressive drifter and loner with a hidden mutant nature and a violent past captured by a secretive Canadian experimental programme, the Weapon X project, and subjected to horrific procedures. Scientists, including the ruthless Professor, Dr Abraham Cornelius, and Carol Hines, wipe his mind, bond the near-indestructible metal adamantium to his skeleton, and attempt to turn him into a mindless, controllable killing machine. Much of the tale unfolds from the scientists' perspectives rather than Logan's, adopting a slasher/horror film structure as the team is stalked and menaced by the unstoppable subject they've created. It was adapted into the X-Men film series, X-Men 2, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and X-Men: Apocalypse.

Now Dark Horse is introducing a new line of archival, oversized editions of iconic Marvel Comics stories, beginning with the influential origin arc for Wolverine, Marvel Black & White: Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X. This is the first in a series of deluxe reprint collections that will emphasise Barry Windsor-Smith alongside historical commentary. This line of black-and-white editions will offer collectors, fans, and newcomers to these original stories an opportunity to see them in a whole new way.

Marvel Black & White: Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X by Barry Windsor-Smith, edited by John Lind.

The first in a series of deluxe reprint collections featuring classic Marvel storylines presented in black and white, emphasizing the artistry of each legendary creator. Experience Barry Windsor-Smith's revolutionary Weapon X storyline in this oversized black-and-white edition, which showcases every detail of his acclaimed Wolverine artwork in stark, stunning line work that reveals the raw power of his masterful art. Originally serialized across Marvel Comics Presents #72–#84, Weapon X is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most revelatory Wolverine stories ever told. Windsor-Smith's grim narrative explores the brutal origins of Logan's transformation from troubled man into living weapon. This comprehensive edition includes additional work by Windsor-Smith from the Bronze era (The Uncanny X-Men #205, #214), along with archival materials, a new essay from comics historians Chris Ryall and John Lind, and scans of original artwork from Marvel's archives. Every line, every detail of this modern masterpiece of sequential art!

Marvel Black & White: Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X, when the 192-page (9" x 12") hardcover arrives in bookstores and comic shops on the 24th of November, 2026, for $60.

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