Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, chip zdarsky, David Colton, Origin Boxes

Marvel September 2026 Official Solicits For Avengers Armageddon Event

Marvel Comics drops its September 2026 Official Solicits for the Avengers Armageddon event, including Captain America, early

Article Summary Marvel September 2026 Solicits spotlight Avengers: Armageddon #4 and Captain America #15 by Chip Zdarsky.

Captain America #15 pits Steve against Mephisto, Red Skull, and an army of vengeful spirits in the underworld.

Avengers: Armageddon #4 sends the Avengers into war with Red Hulk after he seizes control of Latveria.

David Colton joins the Armageddon conflict with unstable Sentry-level power that could tear the Avengers apart.

Marvel Comics has dropped the September 2026 solicits and solicitations for the Armageddon event with Avengers Armageddon #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, and Captain America #15 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti… and you can catch up with details on David Colton, the 9/11 Captain America being the Avenging Angel of Armageddon right here... I wonder if he got Hyperion's powers in the Origin Box? Or was it The Sentry?

"Anyone reading CAPTAIN AMERICA knows his origins are filled with tragedy and bloodshed, which has kept him off the table for years, away in the woods. So he's had a lot of time to see the rise of superpowers and a new kind of super-combat, which he may have opinions on…" – Chip Zdarsky

CAPTAIN AMERICA #15

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

SIEGE OF THE RED SKULL! A giant battle breaks out as Mephisto's volatile ally, Red Skull, and his army of vengeful spirits fight the free souls of the underworld. Can Captain America rally the dead and form his own army in time to topple Mephisto's restless hordes?

On Sale 9/2

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI SIEGE OF THE RED SKULL! A giant battle breaks out as Mephisto's volatile ally, Red Skull, and his army of vengeful spirits fight the free souls of the underworld. Can Captain America rally the dead and form his own army in time to topple Mephisto's restless hordes? On Sale 9/2 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4 (OF 5)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON thrusts Earth's Mightiest Heroes into a global conflict against Red Hulk, who has seized control of Latveria and now sets his sights on the rest of the globe. Defying the United Nations, the Avengers assemble for a battle that will redefine their place in the world moving forward. Joining the fight is David Colton, a Captain America introduced in Zdarsky's acclaimed Captain America run who recently gained abilities that rival the Sentry. Unstable and unpredictable, Colton's power threatens to escalate the conflict past the point of no return and tear the Avengers apart when they need to be more united than ever… On Sale 9/16

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!