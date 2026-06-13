Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: andrea broccardo, ann nocenti, Dan Watters, jessica drew, spider-woman, stefano raffaele

Marvel's New Era For Spider-Woman With Dan Watters & Andrea Broccardo

Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, is returning in September by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo, from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Marvel relaunches Spider-Woman in a 50th anniversary special this September from Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo.

Jessica Drew returns to her private investigator roots, teaming with Ben Urich in a darker Spider-Woman mystery.

A Spider-Versity twist sets up Spider-Woman’s new era, with Marvel promising shocking changes and high stakes.

Ann Nocenti also returns to Spider-Woman with Stefano Raffaele for a Los Angeles case featuring Flying Tiger.

Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, is returning for a 50th anniversary special in September by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo, from Marvel Comics, intended to kick off a new era for Jessica Drew, while Ann Nocenti makes her return to the character alongside Stefano Raffaele.

SPIDER-WOMAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by DAN WATTERS & ANN NOCENTI

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO & STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

First, writer Dan Watters (Loki) and artist Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir) take Spider-Woman back to the shadows, revealing a status quo that will shock fans more than a bioelectric blast! A terrible twist of fate awaits Spider-Woman in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, kicking off the latest chapter in her tangled web of lies and mystery. Returning to her roots as a private investigator and teaming up with journalist Ben Urich, Spider-Woman ventures into corners of the Marvel Universe that her fellow heroes fear, but will her embrace of the darkness threaten her heroic legacy—or even her sanity? Then, groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien Vs. Captain America) in a detective story for the ages! Drawn into a bizarre case in Los Angeles, Spider-Woman finds herself chasing clues throughout the city before coming face-to-face with one of her classic foes, Flying Tiger! On Sale 9/2

On his love for the character, Watters said, "Mysterious and dangerous, Jessica Drew has always been one of my very favorite Marvel heroes. I'm so pleased to be bringing Spider-Woman venom-blasting into a new chapter of her story!"

On how her story encapsulates Jessica's unique appeal, Nocenti explained, "Everyone has flaws, and it's heroic to overcome them. When Editor Kaeden McGahey asked me to spin a tale for Spider-Woman's 50th Anniversary, I thought of how Jessica Drew's spider pheromone scent can be isolating. It's a great test of her detective skills to sleuth out clues despite her creepy vibe and also hits a universal chord—we all have occasional 'everyone hates me' moments in life. In the 1980s, editor Mark Gruenwald gave me the assignment to 'retire' Spider-Woman, ending the book's run with issue #50, so returning to write a story about how Jess's friendships and battles are hard-won feels redemptive," she continued. "Added bonus—with art by the spectacular Stefano Raffaele, the story will be gorgeous!"

Covers by Olivier Coipel, Greg Land and Rose Besch, and current issues of Spider-Versity will spin off into this…

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