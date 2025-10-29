Posted in: Comics | Tagged: red 5, Something beyond The Petrichor

Something Beyond The Petrichor In Red 5 January 2026 Full Solicits

Something Beyond The Petrichor by Dakota Brown and Davis Lujan is launching in Red 5 Comics' January 2026 solicits and solicitations.

Something Beyond The Petrichor by Dakota Brown and Davis Lujan is launching in Red 5 Comics' January 2026 solicits and solicitations, courtesy of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution. Petrichor of course is the "earthy scent produced when rain falls on dry soil" and was coined in 1964 by scientists Isabel Joy Bear and Richard Grenfell Thomas from the Greek word petra for rock, and ikhor, the ethereal fluid that is the blood of the gods in Greek mythology. Yeah, and you thought Neil Gaiman came up with it for Doctor Who…

SOMETHING BEYOND THE PETRICHOR #1 (OF 4)

(W) Dakota Brown (A) David Lujan (CA) David Luján

Red 5 Comics Presents: Though the world around her was destroyed by the mysterious acid rain that started eighteen months ago, Jocelyn Alvarez survived thanks to the unaffected plastic tarp that covered her home. Now, Jocelyn and her talking stuffed turtle Quigley journey through the deadly deluge in search of "Something Beyond the Petrichor". $4.95 1/14/2026

AFTERBURN BAD BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Chitwood (A/CA) Etienne Derepentigny

Red 5 Comics Presents: Now a major motion picture starring Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson! After rescuing the captive Helen from a hostile warlord, Jake and his team race through the Burn Zone jungle of Africa to get to safety. But first they must face pursuing soldiers and mutant animals out for blood! $4.95 1/7/2026

ENIGMATOWN TP VOL 01

(W) Alex De Luca (A) Victoria Carmina and Abrielle Terzian (CA) Gary Amaro

Red 5 Comics Presents: Every town has its secrets. Even yours. Three unlikely friends, Luzmarie "Luzy", 15, Frankie, 90, and Joey, a ghost, are inescapably drawn together by the ghastly events of their hometown's dark mansion and how it has haunted them and their community for generations. This is Enigmatown. You know it well… It's where you live.

$24.99 1/28/2026

HALLOWEEN MAN TP VOL 01

(W) Drew Edwards (A) Nicola Scott and David Baldeon (CA) Nicola Scott

Red 5 Comics Presents: Join Halloween Man and Lucy as they battle man-eating zombies, the Headless Horseman, and the criminal mastermind known as the Phantom Hood. This omnibus collects some of the earliest work of the long-running, award-winning web comic series, including work by comics superstar Nicola Scott and the ultra-rare crossover with Hack/Slash featuring art by fan-fave David Baldeon! $24.99 1/21/2026

