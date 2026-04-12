Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! S20E05 "Idol Threat" Preview: Langley Falls' New Hero?

Mertz goes from bully to hero, and Steve's not happy, in tonight's episode of FOX's American Dad! Here's a preview for S20E05: "Idol Threat."

Article Summary Mertz transforms from school bully to hometown hero after saving Steve at the carnival in American Dad S20E05.

Steve isn't happy with Mertz's new popularity and must deal with his rival's sudden fame in Langley Falls.

Tensions rise as Mertz's bullying ways may not be completely behind him, causing more chaos for Steve.

Catch American Dad's hilarious new episode, "Idol Threat," as the long-running series returns to FOX tonight.

After making us wait way too many weeks for the long-running hit animated series's return, FOX is back tonight with a brand new episode of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! In S20E05: "Idol Threat," Mertz goes from big-time bully to hometown hero after saving Steve during a carnival. Let's just say that Steve isn't exactly too thrilled with Mertz's newfound fame. And based on the image of him beating Billy with his own hand, we have a feeling that Mertz won't exactly see the errors of his ways or choose a more peaceful path. Our question? Since we're talking about bullies, could we have a guest appearance from Stelio Kontos?

American Dad Season 20: S20E05 "Idol Threat" Preview

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 5: "Idol Threat" – The school bully saves Steve's life at the carnival and is celebrated as a local hero by everyone but Steve.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

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