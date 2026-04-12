Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: 2-Episode Season 5 Finale Overviews & Images Released

Check out the overviews and images for May 21st's Season 5 finale of CBS's Ghosts, S05E21: "Up the Creek" and S05E22: "Across the Pond."

Article Summary CBS reveals overviews and first images for Ghosts Season 5’s two-episode finale airing May 21st.

Episode 21, "Up the Creek," sees Sam, Jay, and the ghosts teaming up to save Woodstone’s legacy.

Finale episode "Across the Pond" takes the story abroad with Woodstone’s fate hanging in the balance.

Guest stars include Justin Kirk, Ben Feldman, James Austin Johnson, and Rose Abdoo in the finale.

We've got a whole lot of good stuff to share with fans of CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts. Along with a recently-added trailer and trio of sneak peeks for S05E16: "Woodstone Royale" (guest-starring Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage) and the overview and images for S05E17: "The Investor" (guest-starring Justin Kirk), we've added the overviews and early preview images for May 21st's two-part, two-episode Season 5 Finale: S05E21: "Up the Creek" and S05E22: Across the Pond." Why does the title of the season finale give us serious "Ghosts UK" vibes?

Ghosts S05E16 & S05E17; Season 5 Finale Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 16: "Woodstone Royale" – Needing to raise a large sum of money to pay the IRS, Sam and Jay agree to host a high-stakes poker game at the mansion. Meanwhile, in an act of generosity, Isaac gifts Jay's recliner to the basement ghosts. Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Cortney Carillo.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 17: "The Investor" – When a promising opportunity to save Woodstone is threatened by a personal conflict, Sam and Jay are forced into a difficult choice. Meanwhile, election day arrives as Flower and Isaac go head‑to‑head to become Ghost Representative. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 21: "Up the Creek" – When Woodstone's future is put in jeopardy, Sam and Jay join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion by securing its place in history. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Akilah Green & Skander Halim and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 22: "Across the Pond" – A trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate. Meanwhile, a major career opportunity takes Sam out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Ben Feldman guest-stars as Kyle, with James Austin Johnson as local historical expert Joe and Rose Abdoo as Paula, a TV Producer. Written by Brian Bahe & Greg Worswick and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!