Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Breakfirst Games, Instant Sports 2, Maximum Entertainment

Instant Sports 2 Confirmed For Console Launch in July 2026

Grab your friends and pick a competition as the sports action sequel Instant Sports 2 will arrive on PS5 and Nintendo Switch this July

Article Summary Instant Sports 2 launches July 2026 for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, bringing fast-paced sports action.

Compete in ten diverse sports, including Volleyball, Rugby, Skateboarding, Minigolf, and Boxing.

Customize avatars with hundreds of outfits and equipment, unlockable as you play and win tickets.

Jump into local or online multiplayer with simple controls and a vibrant sports park hub to explore.

Maximum Entertainment and Breakfirst Games have confirmed the official launch date for Instant Sports 2, as the title will launch in early July. The game is a complete upgrade to the original, as you'll make an avatar of yourself and compete in ten different games, either solo or against friends, both in local co-op or online play. The key is that you jump directly into the action without having to go through a ton of setup, as you just choose the game and learn as you go. Choose from Volleyball, Rugby, Baseball, Skateboarding, Boxing, Minigolf, and more.We have mroe details and the latest trailer here as the game arrives on PS5 and Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2026.

Pick a Sport and Grab Some Friends to Compete in Instant Sports 2

Whether you're a sports fanatic or just looking for a good time, Instant Sports 2 has ten unique events designed for maximum fun. Challenge your friends, beat your personal bests, and customize your character with hundreds of options. The game delivers fast-paced, easy-to-pick-up gameplay with depth for players looking to master each discipline.

Ten Sports, Endless Fun: From Mini Golf to Wingsuit Flying, Baseball to Mountain Biking, there is a sport for every type of player. Try your hand at classics such as Volleyball and Boxing, or dive into thrilling experiences like Padel and Skateboarding.

From Mini Golf to Wingsuit Flying, Baseball to Mountain Biking, there is a sport for every type of player. Try your hand at classics such as Volleyball and Boxing, or dive into thrilling experiences like Padel and Skateboarding. Make it Yours: Customize your character with tons of outfits, equipment, and visual effects. Want to play Volleyball in a superhero costume? Go for it! Earn tickets and unlock unique, colorful items to create a look that truly matches your mood!

Customize your character with tons of outfits, equipment, and visual effects. Want to play Volleyball in a superhero costume? Go for it! Earn tickets and unlock unique, colorful items to create a look that truly matches your mood! Built for Togetherness: Perfect for local multiplayer sessions with up to 4 players. Simple pick-up-and-play controls mean anyone can join the fun instantly. No complicated tutorials, just pure entertainment!

Perfect for local multiplayer sessions with up to 4 players. Simple pick-up-and-play controls mean anyone can join the fun instantly. No complicated tutorials, just pure entertainment! Explore a Vibrant Sports Park Hub Between Games: Wander through themed zones, discover new activities, and soak in the atmosphere of your personal sporting playground.

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