Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: AMAs, American Music Awards

2025 AMAs: Here's Your American Music Awards Preview/Viewing Guide

With Kendrick Lamar leading this year's nominees, here's our guide to CBS's 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

With Kendrick Lamar leading an impressive lineup of nominees that includes Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and many others, there is a whole lot to be excited about when it comes to tonight's 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs). Hosted by Jennifer Lopez from the new luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the festivities kick off at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+ (in the U.S.). To make sure you have all of the intel that you need, Bleeding Cool has pulled together a preview/viewing guide covering who's set to present and perform, who's receiving this year's Icon and Lifetime Achievement Awards, who's nominated, and much more. In addition, we have a look at what Lopez had to share about her hosting duties, and a look back at Lopez's opening monologue from when she hosted in 2015.

Who's Presenting During the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Viewers can expect to see Alix Earle, Blake Shelton, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Jordan Chiles, Kai Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tiffany Haddish, Wayne Brady, Heidi Klum, Machine Gun Kelly, Jon Batiste, G-Eazy, and others gracing the stage as presenters.

Who's Performing During the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Viewers can look forward to seeing performances from Jennifer Lopez, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Reneé Rapp, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, Becky G & Manuel Turizo, and Alex Warren. In addition, Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Rod Stewart will also be breaking social media when each takes to the stage to perform (more on that below). Here's a rundown of what to expect:

Breakout artist and first-time American Music Award nominee Benson Boone will bring his dynamic presence to the AMAs stage to perform the latest single from his upcoming album, American Heart.

will bring his dynamic presence to the AMAs stage to perform the latest single from his upcoming album, American Heart. Country superstar and three-time American Music Award winner Blake Shelton will make his AMAs performance debut with a track off his recently released album For Recreational Use Only.

will make his AMAs performance debut with a track off his recently released album For Recreational Use Only. Global icon and former American Music Awards host Gloria Estefan marks her first performance on the AMAs after more than 30 years, celebrating five decades of her career in music.

marks her first performance on the AMAs after more than 30 years, celebrating five decades of her career in music. Multi-platinum artist and American Music Award winner Gwen Stefani will perform a medley celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby, including "Hollaback Girl," and a song from her newest album, Bouquet.

will perform a medley celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby, including "Hollaback Girl," and a song from her newest album, Bouquet. Fresh from headlining shows across Europe and ahead of embarking on the U.S. leg of her massive "Whirlwind World Tour," multi-platinum, award-winning country music superstar Lainey Wilson will perform.

will perform. Acclaimed pop sensation Reneé Rapp will make her live awards show performance debut with new music off her highly anticipated sophomore album – teased just earlier this week.

Who's Receiving the Icon Award During the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, and philanthropist Janet Jackson will receive the prestigious Icon Award, an honor bestowed upon an artist whose music has had an undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry.

Celebrating 50 years in the music industry, Jackson is still making an impact including the recent viral craze on social media of her Billboard 100 high-energy dance track "Someone To Call My Lover" that catapulted the song back on the Billboard charts, nearly 24 years after its original release, reaching #3 on the R&B Digital Songs chart and achieving a 1,400% gain in year-to-date U.S. on-demand streams for the hit according to Luminate. "Someone to Call My Lover" originally debuted at #3 and was the second single from her chart-topping, seventh studio album, "All For You."

Jackson is also set to kick off yet another leg of her wildly popular Las Vegas residency, Janet Jackson: Las Vegas!, returning to the Resorts World Theatre stage on May 21, 2025, for a six-show run through May 31, 2025.

Who's Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award During the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Rod Stewart will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his unparalleled contributions to music for nearly six decades. He will also deliver a performance of one of his timeless classics, marking his first time on the AMAs stage since 2004.

A two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Stewart's extraordinary catalog includes 19 platinum and multi-platinum certified albums in the U.S. Among his more than 50 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 16 Hot 100 top 10 chart-toppers are songs like "Maggie May," "Hot Legs," "Infatuation," "Do You Think I'm Sexy," "Some Guys Have All the Luck," "Tonight's the Night" and "Forever Young." His dynamic live performances have made him one of the most successful touring artists in music history.

This summer, he'll launch the North American leg of his "One Last Time" world tour, a box-office smash that grossed among the Top 20 Global Concert Tours of 2024, and he'll return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace May-June and September-October 2025 with "The Encore Shows."

THE "2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS" NOMINEES

There are some key potential headlines to keep an eye on this year. With 10 nominations, Kendrick Lamar could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most wins in a single night. Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marías, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, and Zach Bryan look to represent first-time nominees. Speaking of Roan, the artist could walk away with a triple win in three new multi-genre categories. Post Malone could take home his first AMA in a third genre. Taylor Swift could keep her "Most AMA Wins" record going. Beyoncé is rolling in with three nominations for Country, while Ariana Grande could be recognized for her solo effort and work on the Wicked soundtrack. Here's a rundown of this year's AMAs nominations (** denotes new category):

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR **

Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER

Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx BRAT

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin WE DON'T TRUST YOU

Kendrick Lamar GNX

Post Malone F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

SONG OF THE YEAR **

Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan "Good Luck, Babe!"

Hozier "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims "Lose Control"

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"

Marshmello & Kane Brown "Miles on It"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars "APT."

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone "Fortnight"

SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR **

Chappell Roan "HOT TO GO!"

Djo "End of Beginning"

Doechii "Anxiety"

Lola Young "Messy"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx BRAT

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

FAVORITE POP SONG

Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"

Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"

Teddy Swims "Lose Control"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER

Jelly Roll BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN

Megan Moroney AM I OKAY?

Post Malone F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Jelly Roll "I Am Not Okay"

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph "High Road"

Luke Combs "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Eminem: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin WE DON'T TRUST YOU

Gunna one of wun

Kendrick Lamar GNX

Tyler, The Creator CHROMAKOPIA

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar "Like That"

GloRilla "TGIF"

GloRilla & Sexyy Red "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Bryson Tiller Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA SOS Deluxe: LANA

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Chris Brown "Residuals"

Muni Long "Made for Me"

SZA "Saturn"

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti "Timeless"

Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Fuerza Regida Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma ÉXODO

Rauw Alejandro Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P INCÓMODO

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny "DtMF"

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj "Gata Only"

KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida "Tu Boda"

Shakira "Soltera"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Hozier Unreal Unearth: Unending

Koe Wetzel 9 lives

The Marías Submarine

Twenty One Pilots Clancy

Zach Bryan The Great American Bar Scene

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Green Day "Dilemma"

Hozier "Too Sweet"

Linkin Park "The Emptiness Machine"

Myles Smith "Stargazing"

Zach Bryan "Pink Skies"

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and cast

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

What Can You Tell Me About the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Celebrating the year's most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world's largest fan-voted awards show honoring today's most influential artists and their passionate fan bases. This Memorial Day, the AMAs will pay special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments.

Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs is known for delivering half a century worth of iconic performances, enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as a history of introducing audiences to breakthrough artists.

The 2025 American Music Awards, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will be broadcast globally on linear and digital platforms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!