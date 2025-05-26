Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: AMAs, American Music Awards
2025 AMAs: Here's Your American Music Awards Preview/Viewing Guide
With Kendrick Lamar leading this year's nominees, here's our guide to CBS's 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), hosted by Jennifer Lopez.
With Kendrick Lamar leading an impressive lineup of nominees that includes Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and many others, there is a whole lot to be excited about when it comes to tonight's 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs). Hosted by Jennifer Lopez from the new luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the festivities kick off at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+ (in the U.S.). To make sure you have all of the intel that you need, Bleeding Cool has pulled together a preview/viewing guide covering who's set to present and perform, who's receiving this year's Icon and Lifetime Achievement Awards, who's nominated, and much more. In addition, we have a look at what Lopez had to share about her hosting duties, and a look back at Lopez's opening monologue from when she hosted in 2015.
Who's Presenting During the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Viewers can expect to see Alix Earle, Blake Shelton, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Jordan Chiles, Kai Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tiffany Haddish, Wayne Brady, Heidi Klum, Machine Gun Kelly, Jon Batiste, G-Eazy, and others gracing the stage as presenters.
Who's Performing During the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Viewers can look forward to seeing performances from Jennifer Lopez, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Reneé Rapp, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, Becky G & Manuel Turizo, and Alex Warren. In addition, Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Rod Stewart will also be breaking social media when each takes to the stage to perform (more on that below). Here's a rundown of what to expect:
- Breakout artist and first-time American Music Award nominee Benson Boone will bring his dynamic presence to the AMAs stage to perform the latest single from his upcoming album, American Heart.
- Country superstar and three-time American Music Award winner Blake Shelton will make his AMAs performance debut with a track off his recently released album For Recreational Use Only.
- Global icon and former American Music Awards host Gloria Estefan marks her first performance on the AMAs after more than 30 years, celebrating five decades of her career in music.
- Multi-platinum artist and American Music Award winner Gwen Stefani will perform a medley celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby, including "Hollaback Girl," and a song from her newest album, Bouquet.
- Fresh from headlining shows across Europe and ahead of embarking on the U.S. leg of her massive "Whirlwind World Tour," multi-platinum, award-winning country music superstar Lainey Wilson will perform.
- Acclaimed pop sensation Reneé Rapp will make her live awards show performance debut with new music off her highly anticipated sophomore album – teased just earlier this week.
Who's Receiving the Icon Award During the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, and philanthropist Janet Jackson will receive the prestigious Icon Award, an honor bestowed upon an artist whose music has had an undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry.
Celebrating 50 years in the music industry, Jackson is still making an impact including the recent viral craze on social media of her Billboard 100 high-energy dance track "Someone To Call My Lover" that catapulted the song back on the Billboard charts, nearly 24 years after its original release, reaching #3 on the R&B Digital Songs chart and achieving a 1,400% gain in year-to-date U.S. on-demand streams for the hit according to Luminate. "Someone to Call My Lover" originally debuted at #3 and was the second single from her chart-topping, seventh studio album, "All For You."
Jackson is also set to kick off yet another leg of her wildly popular Las Vegas residency, Janet Jackson: Las Vegas!, returning to the Resorts World Theatre stage on May 21, 2025, for a six-show run through May 31, 2025.
Who's Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award During the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Rod Stewart will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his unparalleled contributions to music for nearly six decades. He will also deliver a performance of one of his timeless classics, marking his first time on the AMAs stage since 2004.
A two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Stewart's extraordinary catalog includes 19 platinum and multi-platinum certified albums in the U.S. Among his more than 50 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 16 Hot 100 top 10 chart-toppers are songs like "Maggie May," "Hot Legs," "Infatuation," "Do You Think I'm Sexy," "Some Guys Have All the Luck," "Tonight's the Night" and "Forever Young." His dynamic live performances have made him one of the most successful touring artists in music history.
This summer, he'll launch the North American leg of his "One Last Time" world tour, a box-office smash that grossed among the Top 20 Global Concert Tours of 2024, and he'll return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace May-June and September-October 2025 with "The Encore Shows."
THE "2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS" NOMINEES
There are some key potential headlines to keep an eye on this year. With 10 nominations, Kendrick Lamar could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most wins in a single night. Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marías, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, and Zach Bryan look to represent first-time nominees. Speaking of Roan, the artist could walk away with a triple win in three new multi-genre categories. Post Malone could take home his first AMA in a third genre. Taylor Swift could keep her "Most AMA Wins" record going. Beyoncé is rolling in with three nominations for Country, while Ariana Grande could be recognized for her solo effort and work on the Wicked soundtrack. Here's a rundown of this year's AMAs nominations (** denotes new category):
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR **
Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER
Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx BRAT
Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin WE DON'T TRUST YOU
Kendrick Lamar GNX
Post Malone F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet
Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
SONG OF THE YEAR **
Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"
Chappell Roan "Good Luck, Babe!"
Hozier "Too Sweet"
Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"
Marshmello & Kane Brown "Miles on It"
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars "APT."
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone "Fortnight"
SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR **
Chappell Roan "HOT TO GO!"
Djo "End of Beginning"
Doechii "Anxiety"
Lola Young "Messy"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx BRAT
Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet
Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
FAVORITE POP SONG
Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"
Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"
Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Shaboozey
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER
Jelly Roll BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN
Megan Moroney AM I OKAY?
Post Malone F-1 Trillion
Shaboozey Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Jelly Roll "I Am Not Okay"
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph "High Road"
Luke Combs "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Eminem: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin WE DON'T TRUST YOU
Gunna one of wun
Kendrick Lamar GNX
Tyler, The Creator CHROMAKOPIA
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar "Like That"
GloRilla "TGIF"
GloRilla & Sexyy Red "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"
Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"
Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Tyla
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Bryson Tiller Bryson Tiller
PARTYNEXTDOOR PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
SZA SOS Deluxe: LANA
The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Chris Brown "Residuals"
Muni Long "Made for Me"
SZA "Saturn"
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti "Timeless"
Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Fuerza Regida Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
Peso Pluma ÉXODO
Rauw Alejandro Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P INCÓMODO
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny "DtMF"
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj "Gata Only"
KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida "Tu Boda"
Shakira "Soltera"
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots
Zach Bryan
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Hozier Unreal Unearth: Unending
Koe Wetzel 9 lives
The Marías Submarine
Twenty One Pilots Clancy
Zach Bryan The Great American Bar Scene
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Green Day "Dilemma"
Hozier "Too Sweet"
Linkin Park "The Emptiness Machine"
Myles Smith "Stargazing"
Zach Bryan "Pink Skies"
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Charli xcx
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and cast
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM
ROSÉ
Stray Kids
What Can You Tell Me About the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Celebrating the year's most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world's largest fan-voted awards show honoring today's most influential artists and their passionate fan bases. This Memorial Day, the AMAs will pay special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments.
Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs is known for delivering half a century worth of iconic performances, enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as a history of introducing audiences to breakthrough artists.
The 2025 American Music Awards, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will be broadcast globally on linear and digital platforms.