3 Body Problem Season 2: Claudia Doumit, Ellie de Lange Joins Cast

Claudia Doumit (The Boys) and Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall) have reportedly joined the second season cast of Netflix's 3 Body Problem.

Claudia Doumit (The Boys) and Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall) are reportedly set as series regulars in the upcoming second season of Netflix's version of the Chinese Science Fiction drama series 3 Body Problem, from creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. 3 Body Problem chronicles humanity's first contact with an alien civilization and is a thesis on how that's a really, really bad idea. Doumit will play Captain Van Rijn, and de Lange will portray Ayla, characters that might be new or changed from the book.

The first book and season of 3 Body Problem follows Yie Wunjie, a brilliant astrophysicist whose fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day and seals Earth's fate. In the present day, the laws of nature inexplicably start to unravel before their eyes, and a close-knit group of brilliant scientists joins forces with a hard-nosed detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history. In Season 2, which adapts the second book in the trilogy "The Dark Forest", the alien invasion nears, humanity prepares — on Earth and elsewhere. Time has passed since season one, and the countdown clock to the Xan Ti's arrival means they're still decades away. Still, pro-alien collaborators are already plotting to undermine the Earth's attempts to formulate a strategy to fight them.

Season 1 cast included Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley.

Benioff, Weiss, and Woo are co-creators, writers, and executive producers. Additional executive producers include Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files); Duncan Muggoch; T-Street's Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue; Qi Lin, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group; Jilong Zhao, CEO of the rights-holder, Three-Body Universe; Plan B Entertainment's Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner; Primitive Streak's Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke. Jeremy Podeswa and Miguel Sapochnik direct and serve as executive producers.

