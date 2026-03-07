Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Claudia Winkleman, The Claudia Winkleman Show

The Claudia Winkleman Show Previewed Ahead of Friday the 13th Debut

The BBC has released a first look at The Claudia Winkleman Show, set to make its debut on BBC One and iPlayer on March 13th/Friday the 13th.

The BBC has released a first look at the brand new set of The Claudia Winkleman Show, featuring its star-studded debut guest line-up. Claudia Winkleman has been a mainstay on British television for a long time, but hosting The Traitors, the BBC version that inspired the US version, has made her a huge star. The fringe that hides her eyebrows has become a meme. This is the first time she will have a whole show named after her, and a talk show at that.

For the very first episode, Claudia Winkleman will be joined by Hollywood giant, Jeff Goldblum, who is best known for starring in Jurassic Park and Wicked, but he's on the couch to talk about his new album, "Night Blooms", the latest offering from his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Actress Vanessa Williams will be talking about her turn in the West End smash hit The Devil Wears Prada; national treasure Jennifer Saunders will be discussing her new film, The Magic Faraway Tree; and comedian Tom Allen will be discussing his new book, "Common Decency". None of them will be revealed as a Faithful trying to sniff out the Traitor before they get play-murdered. It's going to be a talk show, not a gladiator deathmatch.

Americans may not yet know who Claudia Winkleman is, but with luck, the BBC will set that right. "The fantastic team are working really hard behind the scenes," said Winkleman. "They are brilliant, and we've got some great guests lined up who will sit on a green sofa. I'm trying to dress like Michael Aspel with a touch of Michael Caine. I know my job is to make sure the guests have a great time and feel relaxed," she reminded everyone, so she won't be mentally torturing anyone. For now. "I imagine I'll ask them about their favourite biscuits and their dog, and people will actually fall asleep. We'll soon find out how it goes…"

As for The Claudia Winkleman Show premiering on BBC One and iPlayer come March (Friday the…) 13th, she said, "All I can tell you is that if I see a single magpie I salute them and ask them about their husband or wife. I then think the day's a write off and try and get back into bed with my eyes closed."

