Doctor Who Star Alex Kingston on Show Being a Safe Scare for Kids

Alex Kingston played one of the most beloved characters in the modern era of Doctor Who, the irrepressible River Song, the Doctor's wife. The character was created by Steven Moffat, and her entire arc in the series was written exclusively by Moffat with a beginning, middle, and ending, though not always in that order. She is also one of the best ambassadors of the show, articulate about her experiences playing River Song, effusive about her fellow cast members, and especially articulate about the show's central appeal. In the latest Doctor Who Magazine, she talked about her time on the show and made the best point about why the series was always popular with kids: it created a safe space for children to learn to manage their fears and regulate their emotions, which is an invaluable lesson. It's how the show became seared in the minds of generations of people.

"Oh my gosh. I mean it was Tom Baker and Jon Pertwee," she said. "To be perfectly honest, I remember William Hartnell. One of the scariest episodes I can recall was in black and white. Jamie was one of the companions, and there were these toy soldiers walking through the forest. That scared the living daylights out of me." (That was the Second Doctor story "The Mind Robber".)

"It's that thing that all children who watch Doctor Who experience – that fear… but also wanting to watch more. I would watch Doctor Who either from behind a cushion or through the crack in the door into the living room. I found my own way of making myself feel safe, while still being able to dare to look at something that might scare me. What's genius about that is that it's sort of psychology, in the sense that children are learning through Doctor Who – which is a safe experience, ultimately – how to manage their fears. It's a very primal thing. So I think that's absolutely brilliant."

Doctor Who has traditionally scared kids since the 1960s to 1989. The modern era and Disney+ era have also done their part in providing moments that are safe scares for kids, not for fun, but as an intentional educational tool. That has always been one of the series' true values.

