The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Finale Tonight; New Specials Set

Shudder announced that tonight's The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is the finale, but the first of four specials will arrive in April.

Shudder announced today four all-new specials for The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs that will debut quarterly through the end of 2026. The announcement comes ahead of the Shudder Original's celebratory series finale, airing live on Friday, March 6th at 9 pm EST on Shudder and AMC+. In the series finale, host Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl do what they do best: celebrate the weirdly wonderful world of genre cinema in a special double-feature episode, available on demand beginning Sunday, March 8th. However, this is not the end of Brigg's decades-long affectionate mockery of horror tropes (did you know he's been operating since the 1980s? Damn!). He will be back sooner than you expect.

The first of four specials replacing The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs will be Joe Bob's Wicked Witchy Wingding, which will debut live on Friday, April 24th at 9 pm EST during Shudder's annual "Halfway to Halloween" month-long programming stunt. RSVP and BYOB (Bring Your Own Broom) because legendary horror hosts Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy are back and rockin' the Brocken with a double feature of occult flicks to continue their eternal campaign to establish Walpurgisnacht as an American horror holiday. The double feature will be available on demand beginning on Sunday, April 26th, on Shudder and AMC+.

"Joe Bob Briggs has been a Shudder staple since 2018, when his original 13-movie marathon 'broke the internet,'" said Courtney Thomasma, EVP, Linear and Streaming Products. "Since then, he and Darcy the Mail Girl have continued to delight Shudder fans with double features and seasonal specials tailored to horror buffs and cinephiles alike, always offering plenty of surprises. We look forward to sharing these four new specials with Drive-In Mutants everywhere."

The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Not The Funeral Home's Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell, and directed by Austin Jennings. It has been a mainstream on Shudder and AMC+ for years.

