MARS: The Whitest Kids U' Know Movie Expands US Theatrical Run
MARS, the animated feature film by the cult comedy troupe, The Whitest Kids U’Know, is expanding its theatrical run across the United States
Article Summary
- MARS, the animated film by The Whitest Kids U’ Know, expands to 20 US cities starting March 13.
- The absurd sci-fi comedy stars misfit astronauts stranded on Mars after a billionaire’s scam.
- The Whitest Kids U’ Know crowdfunded MARS, helmed by Sam Brown and acclaimed animator Sevan Najarian.
- MARS Blu-ray releases March 10 with 10+ hours of extras; PVOD release follows on Darkroom platform.
The final project by cult comedy troupe, The Whitest Kids U' Know, animated feature film MARS, is expanding its theatrical run across the United States. The irreverent fun kicks off March 13th with screenings in 20 different cities. Locations include Alamo Drafthouse and several select independent theaters, such as the Frida Cinema, Armour Theater, Arkadin Cinema & Bar and Violet Crown theater. See below for details, but please check local theater listings for exact screening dates and showtimes.
Formed at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, The Whitest Kids U' Know troupe consisted of Trevor Moore, Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Darren Trumeter, and Timmy Williams and went from winning relentless awards at festivals to a five-season run on IFC that birthed some of the most quotable, bizarre, and boundary-pushing comedy of the 2000s.
MARS features a zany crew of wildly unqualified misfits blasting off to Mars, only to find they've been duped by a scheming billionaire. Chaos ensues as they face bizarre challenges and unexpected surprises on their wacky interplanetary journey. Nebbish dentist Kyle enters a contest to go to Mars only half seriously, since he's getting married in a few days. When he wins, he decides to ditch his wedding to escape to the red planet. This would all be great for him except the luxury accommodations are a facade, his shipmates are insane, and the crew gets stranded on Mars with no way home. The gleefully stupid satire and slapstick is very much their style of The Whitest Kids U' Know.
MARS was conceived during the production of the original sketch series, often held in the same high regard as Saturday Night Live, Kids in the Hall and SCTV. Thanks to a booming fanbase on Twitch, the troupe was able to crowdfund the budget of the film and commence production with their fearless director, Sam Brown.
MARS was directed and produced by filmmaker, animator, and FX artist Sevan Najarian, whose credits include "Mystery Science Theater," Adult Swim's "Children's Hospital," and an extensive array of animated projects from Channel 101 fame.
MARS by The Whitest Kids U' Know – Screening Venues
- Washington, DC (Bryant Street) – Alamo Drafthouse
- Los Angeles, CA – Alamo Drafthouse
- San Francisco, CA – Alamo Drafthouse
- Santa Ana, CA – The Frida Cinema
- Denver, CO (Sloans Lake) – Alamo Drafthouse
- Westminster, CO – Alamo Drafthouse
- Chicago, IL – Alamo Drafthouse
- Indianapolis, IN – Alamo Drafthouse
- Kansas City, MO – Armour Theater
- Springfield, MO – Alamo Drafthouse
- St. Louis, MO – Arkadin Cinema & Bar
- Brooklyn, NY – Alamo Drafthouse
- Manhattan, NY – Alamo Drafthouse
- Portland, OR – Clinton Street Theater
- Austin, TX – Violet Crown
- Dallas, TX – Violet Crown
- Ashburn, VA (Loudoun) – Alamo Drafthouse
- Charlottesville, VA – Violet Crown
- Crystal City, VA – Alamo Drafthouse
- Woodbridge, VA – Alamo Drafthouse
The screenings are presented in partnership with Synergetic Distribution.
Coinciding with the new theatrical dates, MediaOCD will debut the MARS Blu-ray home media release on March 10th (featuring over 10 hours of extras!). Preorders are open here. The film will also be available on Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) via the North American-based platform, Darkroom, before rolling out to additional marketplaces.