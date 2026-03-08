Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: alamo drafthouse, animation, comedy, Feature Film, mars, The Whitest Kids U Know

MARS: The Whitest Kids U' Know Movie Expands US Theatrical Run

MARS, the animated feature film by the cult comedy troupe, The Whitest Kids U’Know, is expanding its theatrical run across the United States

The final project by cult comedy troupe, The Whitest Kids U' Know, animated feature film MARS, is expanding its theatrical run across the United States. The irreverent fun kicks off March 13th with screenings in 20 different cities. Locations include Alamo Drafthouse and several select independent theaters, such as the Frida Cinema, Armour Theater, Arkadin Cinema & Bar and Violet Crown theater. See below for details, but please check local theater listings for exact screening dates and showtimes.

Formed at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, The Whitest Kids U' Know troupe consisted of Trevor Moore, Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Darren Trumeter, and Timmy Williams and went from winning relentless awards at festivals to a five-season run on IFC that birthed some of the most quotable, bizarre, and boundary-pushing comedy of the 2000s.

MARS features a zany crew of wildly unqualified misfits blasting off to Mars, only to find they've been duped by a scheming billionaire. Chaos ensues as they face bizarre challenges and unexpected surprises on their wacky interplanetary journey. Nebbish dentist Kyle enters a contest to go to Mars only half seriously, since he's getting married in a few days. When he wins, he decides to ditch his wedding to escape to the red planet. This would all be great for him except the luxury accommodations are a facade, his shipmates are insane, and the crew gets stranded on Mars with no way home. The gleefully stupid satire and slapstick is very much their style of The Whitest Kids U' Know.

MARS was conceived during the production of the original sketch series, often held in the same high regard as Saturday Night Live, Kids in the Hall and SCTV. Thanks to a booming fanbase on Twitch, the troupe was able to crowdfund the budget of the film and commence production with their fearless director, Sam Brown.

MARS was directed and produced by filmmaker, animator, and FX artist Sevan Najarian, whose credits include "Mystery Science Theater," Adult Swim's "Children's Hospital," and an extensive array of animated projects from Channel 101 fame.

MARS by The Whitest Kids U' Know – Screening Venues

Washington, DC (Bryant Street) – Alamo Drafthouse

Los Angeles, CA – Alamo Drafthouse

San Francisco, CA – Alamo Drafthouse

Santa Ana, CA – The Frida Cinema

Denver, CO (Sloans Lake) – Alamo Drafthouse

Westminster, CO – Alamo Drafthouse

Chicago, IL – Alamo Drafthouse

Indianapolis, IN – Alamo Drafthouse

Kansas City, MO – Armour Theater

Springfield, MO – Alamo Drafthouse

St. Louis, MO – Arkadin Cinema & Bar

Brooklyn, NY – Alamo Drafthouse

Manhattan, NY – Alamo Drafthouse

Portland, OR – Clinton Street Theater

Austin, TX – Violet Crown

Dallas, TX – Violet Crown

Ashburn, VA (Loudoun) – Alamo Drafthouse

Charlottesville, VA – Violet Crown

Crystal City, VA – Alamo Drafthouse

Woodbridge, VA – Alamo Drafthouse

The screenings are presented in partnership with Synergetic Distribution.

Coinciding with the new theatrical dates, MediaOCD will debut the MARS Blu-ray home media release on March 10th (featuring over 10 hours of extras!). Preorders are open here. The film will also be available on Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) via the North American-based platform, Darkroom, before rolling out to additional marketplaces.

