A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: "GOT" Prequel Gets Official Trailer

Arriving on Jan. 18th, here's a look at the trailer for HBO's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Article Summary The official trailer for HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been released as part of CCXP Brazil.

The series debuts January 18th, expanding the Game of Thrones universe with new heroes and stories.

Set a century before Game of Thrones, the show follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.

HBO teases six episodes of adventure, intrigue, and Targaryen-era Westeros for fans to explore.

Heading into the kick-off of CCXP Brazil, the word came down that an official trailer for writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin (GRRM) and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms would be released on Thursday. To honor the monumental occasion, fans were treated to a new key art poster and image gallery for the "Game of Thrones" prequel. But with the six-episode season set to premiere on (and available to stream on HBO Max) on Sunday, January 18th, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come. Along with the trailer above, we've also included the previews that were released earlier this week and more.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

