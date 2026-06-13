Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Square Enix | Tagged: los angeles, Square Enix Cafe & Shop

The Square Enix Cafe & Shop in Los Angeles Officially Opens Today

After being teased a couple of months ago, the Square Enix Cafe & Shop in Los Angeles will open its doors to the public today

Article Summary Square Enix Cafe & Shop in Los Angeles opens today at 11am PT in Little Tokyo for themed dining and official merch.

The soft opening starts June 13 with a limited menu inspired by Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and NieR:Automata.

The grand opening lands June 20 with the full menu, and reservations are now live on the official cafe website.

The adjoining shop is open without reservations and sells exclusive Los Angeles Chocobo and Slime T-shirts.

The Square Enix Cafe & Shop in Los Angeles will officially open today for those who are looking for a different kind of mid-day experience. The cafe will open today at 11am PT at 316 East 1st Street in Los Angeles, as the storefront will be operated by J-Pop Culture Cafe Inc. The team behind it revealed many of the treats and shop items you'll be able to snag, many of them designed around games and properties owned by the video game publisher. We have mroe details from them below, as you'll need to make reservations to attend in person.

Get Your Gaming With Your Snacks at The Square Enix Cafe & Shop

The cafe will begin with a soft opening on Saturday, June 13, featuring a limited menu item selection of themed drinks, entrees and desserts inspired by fan-favorite Square Enix franchises, including Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and NieR:Automata. The grand opening will follow on Saturday, June 20, when the full menu lineup will be available. Reservations for both the soft-opening period and grand opening are now available through the Square Enix Cafe & Shop Lios Angeles official website RSVP section.

In addition to the cafe experience, guests can also enjoy the adjoining merchandise shop without purchasing cafe items or making dining reservations. The shop features a wide selection of official Square Enix merchandise, including exclusive Square Enix Official Shop items such as the L.A. Chocobo T-Shirt and L.A. Slime T-Shirt. These exclusive products showcase commemorative artwork created to celebrate the first-ever permanent Square Enix Cafe & Shop location in the U.S.

J-POP Culture Cafe Inc. is a subsidiary of Little Akihabara Holdings, an organization dedicated to showcasing Japanese subculture in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles. The company was established to recreate authentic Japanese-style themed cafes in the United States, offering American audiences the chance to enjoy the genuine experience without actually having to travel to Japan themselves.

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