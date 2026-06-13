Posted in: Comics | Tagged: lunar, san diego, sdcc, Whiskey House

Lunar Announces Retailer Alcohol Event For San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Lunar Distribution announces their comic book retailer alcohol meet-and-greet event for San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Article Summary Lunar Distribution will host a free retailer meet-and-greet during San Diego Comic-Con 2026 on Thursday, July 23.

The SDCC 2026 event takes place at The Whiskey House in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, with food and drinks provided.

Attendance is limited to two representatives per active comic shop account in good standing with Lunar Distribution.

Lunar hints retailer-exclusive covers may be available at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 gathering for comic shops.

Lunar Distribution will be hosting a comic book retailer meet-and-greet-and-flip event during San Diego Comic-Con on the Thursday evening of the show, the 23rd of July, at The Whiskey House, 420 Third Ave, and it will be free and available to a maximum of two representatives per active comic book store whose account is in good standing with Lunar. Food and drinks will be provided, and possibly some of these retailer-exclusive covers as well. Some may even list them on eBay using the Whiskey House's wifi.

The Whiskey House is a whiskey bar and restaurant in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and is best known for its Guinness World Record-holding collection of whiskeys (over 4,000 varieties and still growing as of recent reports). It was established in 2015 by co-owners Alex Minaev and Ryan King, both former downtown San Diego bartenders. They acquired the former Candelas building and transformed it into The Whiskey House, handling operations and bartending themselves before hiring others.

Lunar Distribution is a family-owned comics and graphic novel distributor serving the direct market of comic book shops, headquartered in New Haven, Indiana, and founded in April 2020 by Christina and Cameron Merkler of Discount Comic Book Service, then the biggest direct market retailer of comic books in the USA. They were invited to form Lunar by DC Comics after Diamond shut down during the lockdown, temporarily halted payments to publishers, and later became DC's exclusive distributor to the direct market.

San Diego Comic-Con used to be the biggest and most famous pop culture convention in the world, though in recent years it has been topped by Comiket, Lucca, Angouleme, CCXP and more. It was founded in 1970 as a one-day Golden State Comic-Minicon organised by Shel Dorf and others, with about 300 attendees and guests like Jack Kirby and Ray Bradbury. It has grown a bit since…

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