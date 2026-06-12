Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: matthew mcconaughey, Pantalones Organic Tequila, World Cup

Matthew McConaughey Talks Football In New Pantalones Promotion

Matthew McConaughey takes a moment to talk football and tequila in every World Cup language for Pantalones Organic Tequila

Article Summary Matthew McConaughey stars in a new Pantalones Organic Tequila World Cup promo blending football, humor, and brand flair.

Using ElevenLabs AI with McConaughey’s approval, the campaign delivers welcome messages in multiple World Cup languages.

The SpeakSoccer.com activation invites fans to hear Matthew McConaughey talk football and tequila in a playful global push.

Pantalones also brings match-day margaritas and soccer events to Atlanta and Austin during the tournament run.

Matthew McConaughey has decided to jump in on the World Cup hype with a promo of his own for Pantalones Organic Tequila. If you're not already aware, the tequila brand is co-owned by the actor and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, so this is a little bit of self-promotion. The company has partnered with ElevenLabs to use their AI tech (with Matthew's permission) to do a special "welcome" message in several languages from countries taking part in the World Cup. You can see the messages in the promo video above as he does his best to play the game wearing cowboy boots.

Matthew McConaughey Talks Football & Tequila In Every Language

For fans planning to catch the matches out in the world, Pantalones Organic Tequila will bring the celebration offline with special soccer-inspired offerings. In the videos, McConaughey offers fans a tongue-in-cheek piece of advice: before attempting to speak a new language, warm up with Pantalones Organic Tequila. While it may not make you any more fluent, you'll certainly think it does. Fans can experience the campaign and hear McConaughey's message in multiple languages by visiting SpeakSoccer.com For fans planning to catch the matches out in the world, Pantalones Organic Tequila will bring the celebration offline with special soccer-inspired offerings.

From June 11 through July 19, Match House in Atlanta, Georgia, will serve the Matchhouse Margarita, a game-day cocktail featuring Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, and a Tajin-salt rim. Fans can raise a glass to the match for $14, or upgrade their order with a signature Pantalones Boot Shooter for an additional $4.

Throughout the tournament, fans visiting Inn Cahoots in Austin, Texas, can order the Pantalones Organic Margarita, made with Pantalones Organic Tequila, organic lime juice, and organic agave nectar. The cocktail will be available all tournament long, with special Pantalones-hosted activations taking place at the venue on June 13, June 20, and July 10, bringing even more energy to the match-day festivities.

McConaughey is also a minority owner and the official "Minister of Culture" for Austin FC, Major League Soccer's Austin-based club, with Pantalones Organic Tequila additionally serving as a sponsor of the team, meaning soccer fandom is already deeply woven into both the actor and brand's DNA.

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