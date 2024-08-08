Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, max

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GOT Spinoff Series Welcomes 7 to Cast

HBO and George R.R. Martin & Ira Parker's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms announced seven new additions to the GOT spinoff series' cast.

After getting an early look at writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms this past weekend in the 2024-2025 trailer that was released by Max, we've got quite a bit of casting news to pass along. With production underway on the 2025-premiering series, the upcoming six-episode live-action series adaptation of GRRM's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" stories (1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword" & 2010's 'The Mystery Knight") is welcoming Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air), Henry Ashton (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, My Lady Jane), Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci); Daniel Monks (Kaos); Shaun Thomas (How To Have Sex), Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War), and Danny Webb (The Regime, The Dig) to the cast. Ashley has been tapped to play Ser Steffon Fossoway, with Ashton portraying Daeron Targaryen. In addition, Kerkour is set as Steely Pate – with Monks portraying Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Thomas portraying Raymun Fossoway, Vaughan-Lawler portraying Plummer, and Webb portraying Ser Arlan of Pennytree.

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

With production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms having officially kicked off in Belfast, Ireland, the series also stars Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen. In addition, Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") is directing the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer – with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) set to direct the season's other three episodes. Written and executive-produced by Martin and Parker – with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive-producing.

