Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Overview; NYCC Panel Info

Check out an overview for Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 and info on its upcoming NYCC panel.

Last month, the early word went out that EP and Showrunner Adam Muto's animated series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake would be making its presence known in a big way during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 in October. Now, we have some additional details on who and what attendees can expect. In addition, we also have the official overview of the second season (with a special sneak peek dropping during the NYCC panel. Here's a look at the Season 2 preview image that was previously released, followed by overviews for the NYCC panel and the upcoming season:

HBO/HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios present "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" Panel: Take your nearest subway, taxi, or multiversal portal to the Javits Center cause "Adventure Time" is returning to New York Comic Con! Join executive producer and showrunner Adam Muto, along with voice cast members Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch, for an exclusive sneak peek at the multiversal adventures that await in season 2 of the HBO Max Original series from Cartoon Network Studios, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. The panel will be moderated by Christian Holub.

Sunday, October 12th (12:45 pm – 1:45 pm ET); Main Stage

Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this multiverse-hopping series follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake as they discover their own paths forward. After breaking free from their unorthodox origins in Ice King's fantasies, Fionna Campbell and her trusty sidekick-slash-BFF Cake the Cat settle into a new life in their world – while keeping in touch with Simon Petrikov. But as new challenges arise, Fionna and Cake must team up with Huntress Wizard for a quest to save Ooo's favorite hero. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien.

