Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Poster; Trailer This Sunday

HBO Max released the poster for EP/Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2, with the trailer set for Sunday.

Article Summary Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 debuts October 23rd on HBO Max, bringing new multiverse adventures.

Official Season 2 poster unveiled by HBO Max ahead of the series panel at New York Comic Con 2025.

Trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 will drop this Sunday during the NYCC 2025 panel.

Showrunner Adam Muto and key voice cast members will offer exclusive sneak peeks at this year’s NYCC.

With less than two weeks to go until the second season of EP and Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake hits HBO Max screens, the animated series is set to get the spotlight during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 on Sunday. If you were wondering if we were going to be getting a trailer during the panel, you're in luck in two ways. First, that's definitely happening because (second) the streaming service announced it earlier today by releasing the official key art poster:

With the animated series set to return on October 23rd, here's a look back at the image gallery that was previously released, followed by the official rundown of the animated series' NYCC 2025 panel:

HBO/HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios present "Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake" Panel: Take your nearest subway, taxi, or multiversal portal to the Javits Center cause "Adventure Time" is returning to New York Comic Con! Join executive producer and showrunner Adam Muto, along with voice cast members Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch, for an exclusive sneak peek at the multiversal adventures that await in season 2 of the HBO Max Original series from Cartoon Network Studios, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake. The panel will be moderated by Christian Holub.

Sunday, October 12th (12:45 pm – 1:45 pm ET); Main Stage

Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this multiverse-hopping series follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake as they discover their own paths forward. After breaking free from their unorthodox origins in Ice King's fantasies, Fionna Campbell and her trusty sidekick-slash-BFF Cake the Cat settle into a new life in their world – while keeping in touch with Simon Petrikov. But as new challenges arise, Fionna and Cake must team up with Huntress Wizard for a quest to save Ooo's favorite hero. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien.

