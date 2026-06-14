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Kennedy Center/Trump, X-Men '97 & TWD: Dead City: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Kennedy Center/Trump, X-Men '97, TWD: Dead City, The Boys, The Vampire Lestat, Sam & Max, The Pitt, and more!

Article Summary Kennedy Center dominates the Daily Dispatch with multiple updates on Trump’s name removal and board confirmation.

X-Men ’97 leads the TV highlights with Tribeca season 2 premiere coverage and a new roll call spotlight.

The Walking Dead: Dead City brings Negan buzz, Knicks chatter, and fresh season 3 insights from the stars.

More TV picks include The Boys, The Vampire Lestat, Sam & Max, The Pitt, Doctor Who, WWE, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Kennedy Center/Trump, X-Men '97, The Walking Dead: Dead City, My Adventures with Superman, The Boys, Svengoolie, The Vampire Lestat, DGA/AMPTP, Sam & Max, The Pitt, Doctor Who/WWE, The Acolyte, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 14th, 2026:

The Vampire Lestat: Some Thoughts on "Detroit" Before Our Next Stop

SNL Separation Anxiety: Fey & Fallon on SNL UK, "The Rundown" & More

Seeing Is Believing: Kennedy Center Board Removed Trump's Name, Right?

X-Men '97 Team Takes On Tribeca for Season 2 World Premiere (IMAGES)

The Walking Dead: Dead City: It Seems Negan Wants "Knicks in 5," Too

My Adventures with Superman Returns Tonight! Your S03E01 Preview

The Boys: Eric Kripke's Series Pitch Makes It Clear Why He Got The Job

X-Men '97 Season 2 Roll Call Spotlights Our Major Players in Action

Kennedy Center Board Confirms: Trump's Name Now Officially Removed

"Idle Hands" Is The House of Svengoolie's Playground TONIGHT on MeTV!

The Vampire Lestat E02: "Toledo" Trailer? Did Someone Say "Claudia"?

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan & Cohan Offer Season 3 Insights

WWE SmackDown Review: Jey Rises, Sami Plots, Comrades Cheer

DGA Board Approves New Deal: How It Impacts Actors Looking to Direct

Paramount/WB, Trump/Kennedy Center & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Kennedy Center Finally Removes Trump's Name in Time for His Birthday

Sam & Max: Elijah Wood Is Pitching an Animated TV Series Reboot

The Pitt: Ganesh Reflects on Tapping Real Life for Mohan's Anxiety

5 Lessons Doctor Who Can Learn From WWE To Survive the Hiatus

The Acolyte: Manny Jacinto on Possible Qimir/Stranger Star Wars Return

Star Trek: Picard: Frakes on What Riker Would Be Doing During Legacy

RuPaul's Drag Race: We Needed to Watch the Season 18 Finale Again

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