Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Oni Press | Tagged: san diego comic con, sdcc
Bleeding Cool's Huge San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Party List – First Draft
Bleeding Cool's Huge San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Party List... just the first draft of course, much more to be added in the following two weeks.
Article Summary
- Discover the hottest San Diego Comic-Con 2025 parties, raves, and after-hours events all week long
- From bar crawls to cosplay meetups, find can’t-miss gatherings for fans, creators, and industry insiders
- Get access details, times, locations, and exclusive highlights for both public and private SDCC parties
- Plan your Comic-Con nights with music, trivia, themed drink specials, and epic fan experiences
San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in two weeks. As ever, Bleeding Cool has put together an SDCC Party List for 2025… and here's the first draft. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, BlueSky, Instagram, Sidequesting, my bulging inbox, a little Google and some indiscreet comic book industry leaks… what to do at San Diego after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates, whether your own or those you have been invited to, contact richjohnston@gmail.com. I'll update and do a second draft later this week. But for now, we include Todd McFarlane, Ignition Press, CBLDF, Oni, Lunar, EW, Bad Idea and much, much more
Tuesday, 22nd of July
- Yesterdays 10th Anniversary at Stone Brewing, next to the Santa Fe Train Station (1202 Kettner Blvd #101, San Diego, CA 92101, 7-10pm. Free to attend and open to the public, and will feature event-exclusive merch that won't be available anywhere else, including a brand-new comic book-inspired enamel pin of Stone Brewing's Gargoyle mascot.
- Midget Wrestling San Diego Comic Con 2025, 717 Fifth Avenue, 8pm.
See your favorite super heroes battle it out in this comedic show custom built for your COMIC CON experience! This will be an event you will not forget! Each show is different, and you will have the chance to meet and take pictures with all of the performers during the event!
- Comic Book Couples Counseling Road Trip Podcast with Daniel Warren Johnson, Now or Never Comics, 1055 F Street, 7pm
Lisa and Brad will be joined by guest Daniel Warren Johnson for conversation. Johnson will also be participating in a signing before the event begins.
- Gritty In Pink's Warped Warmup Tour: Chandler Leighton, House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue, 8pm
Chandler Leighton, the All GRL Jam, and special guests delivering a night of Warped Tour-inspired cover performances. Punk, emo, and alternative sounds, the first 100 people through the door will receive Mad Hippie gift bags.
- Bards & Cards Lorcana "Reign of Jafar" Draft Event, Bards & Cards Game Shop, 936 Fifth Ave, 6pm
Four-pack draft event with three rounds of best-of-one action.
- Trivia at Punch Bowl Social, 1485 E St, 7pm
Trivia, free chips and salsa at your table.
Wednesday, 23rd of July
- Todd McFarlane Industry Party, Invite Only.
- Midget Wrestling San Diego Comic Con 2025, 717 Fifth Avenue, 8pm.
See your favorite super heroes battle it out in this comedic show custom built for your COMIC CON experience! This will be an event you will not forget! Each show is different, and you will have the chance to meet and take pictures with all of the performers during the event!
- Comic Con Trivia at OB Playground, 4896 Voltaire Street, 6-8pm
Prizes and cosplay
- Paramount+'s The Lodge, Happy Does Bar, 340 Fifth Ave, 6-10pm
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with the holodeck, uncover the dark twists of Dexter: Resurrection, step into Texas oil country with Landman and the Patch Cafe, or catch sparks flying with NCIS: Tony & Ziva Mission: Impossible–inspired challenges, CBS Sports UEFA Champions League bar
- SDCC Digital Game Room, Marriott Marquis Pacific Ballroom 18B, 6pm – 10pm
Smash Bros
- Marvel Photo Shoot: Resistance in the Savage Lands, Marriott Marquis and Marina Garden, 7:30pm
All Marvel cosplayers welcome.
- Ready Player One, Parq, 615 Broadway, 8pm-late
As the unofficial kickoff to Comic-Con, it's your portal to the OASIS and beyond. The Flux Capacitors will be headlining this year's event, playing hits from Back to the Future, Pokémon, Power Rangers, Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, One Piece, Shrek, Parks & Rec, and more. Complementing the live music will be DJ sets spinning bangers from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. Complimentary airbrush tattoos, themed photo ops, glowing decor, and more.
- Headless Horde Hangout, Margaritaville Hotel, 435 Sixth Ave, 9:15pm-11pm.
Join Youtuber Headless Ned Stark, YouTube Members are eligible for one free beer, wine, or well drink.
Thursday, 24th of July
- CBLDF/Oni Press San Diego Comic-Con Welcome Party, Westgate Hotel, 8pm-midnight Free speech charity fundraising, comics industry party, fundraising auction. Details TBA.
- Lunar Distribution Social Mixer, Invite Only, 7-9pm.
Free event available to a maximum of 2 representatives per active comic book store in good standing at Lunar. Food and drinks will be provided. 8-minute walk from Convention Centre.
- 1st Annual SDCC Lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Avenue, 5pm onwards.
Presented by the Dubb Shack and Bertstopia, with special thanks to doodle. A night of fun, networking, and entertainment. Get ready to mingle with fellow comic con enthusiasts, enjoy refreshing drinks, and relax in exclusive lounge area.
- Heroes and Villains at Oxford Social Club, 435 Fifth Avenue, 10.30pm-2am
where we will be celebrating the industry heroes & villains!
- Her Universe 2025 Fashion Show, Seaport Ballroom, Manchester Grand Hyatt, 6-8pm.
Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein hosts Wicked inspired theme "Defying Fashion: Fashion That Defies Expectations." Free wristbands distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10am at the Seaport Ballroom Foyer.
- Comic Con Bar Crawl, Myst Lounge, 756 Fifth Avenue, 7-11pm
Themed drinks and enjoying quick bites at different bars in Gaslamp Quarter. We also do trivia and games at certain locations for a chance to win raffle tickets from comic con inspired gifts at the end.
- SDCC Digital Game Room, Marriott Marquis Pacific Ballroom 18B, 7pm – 10pm
7PM – Mystery Game, 9PM – Jackbox Party Pack
- 8th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park, 6pm.
Annual celebration of Black Comics, Sci-Fi, Afrofuturism, and Astral Blackness. The evening will include storytelling, art, and innovation.
- Nerd Nite San Diego 2025, The Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave, 6.30-9.30pm
The San Diego Chapter of Nerd Nite, flash talks, expert panels, and trivia with esteemed Ambassadors from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
- Doctor Who Quiz Night, Shakespeare Pub, 7-9pm
There will be prizes (including a $100 Shakespeare Pub gift card) hosted by Sandro Monetti, BBC Hollywood Correspondent.
- False Idol x Geeki Tiki Event. False Idol, 675 West Beech Street, 4.40-11.30pm
Special drink menu with Whistle Pig Whiskey, with raffles and prizes. Swag bag including a limited edition collaboration mai tai glass between Geeki Tikis and False Idol.
- Z2 Comics & Fandom Party 2025, Rooftop Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 5th Avenue, 7-11pm
Headlined by the All American Rejects known for Gives You Hell, Dirty Little Secret, Efren Ramirez DJing, looks inside Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe, with custom interactions for the five distinct lands: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. Immersive look at Code Vein II, the upcoming title from Bandai Namco, with a photo op of a life-size replica of Motorcycle Forma, the in-game vehicle. Themed scavenger hunt and projects hosted by The Elf on the Shelf and Z2.
- Bloodywood, House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue, 7:30pm
Indian metal band Bloodywood
- "Burger Bass" Themed Cosplay Rave, EQ Nightclub, 1271 University Ave, 8pm
Christmas props, immersive decor, a massive sound system, and state-of-the-art lighting and lasers to keep the party glowing into the early hours. DJs (including Techno Tupac, Malcolm Brown, Show Shonna, Harrison Heights, and Robert Download Jr — the music producer on the Bob's Burgers "The Bleakening".
- Super Bingo at Bottle Rocket, 805 16th St, 8pm
A new, comic themed spin on their Thursday night bingo with SUPER BINGO! Over $500 in prizes will be up for grabs and all games will be played using your smartphone. Sponsored by The Perfect Jean.
- Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl, American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue, 9pm
It's five o'clock somewhere (and sometime). The Levinson Group is hosting its 7th annual Comic-Con Bar Crawl in downtown San Diego.
- G.I. Joe Cold Slither Concert (Presented by Hasbro & Reigning Phoenix Music), Brick X Brick, 1130 Buenos Ave, 9pm
Cold Slither — a villainous, subliminal-message-packing metal band formed by Cobra's Dreadnok is making the leap from cartoon to real life for their first-ever live performance at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. With Gus Rios as Zartan, Ross Sewage as Torch, Matt Harvey as Ripper, and Andy Selway as Buzzer. Limited-edition show-only gear including an exclusive t-shirts, posters, LPs, CDs and collectible pin sets at the concert.
- 710 Hash Tour 2025: San Diego, Kalya Extracts, Location TBA, 5-10pm,
21+ event promises "a private immersive and educational industry event experience setup by the people for the people."
- Midget Wrestling San Diego Comic Con 2025, 717 Fifth Avenue, 8pm.
See your favorite super heroes battle it out in this comedic show custom built for your COMIC CON experience! This will be an event you will not forget! Each show is different, and you will have the chance to meet and take pictures with all of the performers during the event!
- Comic-Con Cosplay Meetup at National Lampoon: The Yellow Door, 701 Fifth Avenue 3rd Floor, 6.30-11.30pm
During the craziest, most epic weekend of the year, Comic-Con—we're turning National Lampoon: The Yellow Door into the ultimate cosplay hangout! Whether you're a dedicated caped crusader, a time-traveling Doctor, or a subtle nerd looking to vibe, this is your place to recharge, connect, and let your geek flag fly!
- Free Comic Con Toro Thursdays $5 Drinks and No Cover, Toro, 672 Fifth Avenue, 9pm-1.30am
- Comic Con Minion Rooftop Rave at Cielo, Cielo Rooftop Lounge, 701 Sixth Avenue #5th floor, 9pm-2am
Dress up and wear fun glow accessories with a fun and amazing group. Glow accessories will be given out
Friday, 25th of July
- Voyeur Burlesque Night with Ignition Press and Herbal Essence Revue, Ignition Press Room, 643 G Street, 7pm
Launching Voyeur comic book, free allocated tickets includes 2 drinks, limited giveaway on Thursday and Friday
- Laidback Luke presents SuperYOU&ME, Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, 10pm-2am
Dance music legend Laidback Luke unleashes the return of his iconic party brand Super You & Meon Friday for SDCC Weekend. Step into your superhero alter ego… Super You & Me starts now.
- TTSD Presents: Cosplay Save Point, Thorn St. Brewery, 3176 Thorn Street, 7-10pm.
Tavern Tales SD is partnering with Little Bird Brewing, Ladies of D&D SD, and At Ease Gaming to bring you a free, fun, and relaxed night of Nerdiness away from the downtown Comic Con crowds, cosplay competition.
- Chuck Jones Gallery: Fabio Napoleoni Seaport Village, 809 W Harbor Dr, 5:30pm-8:30pm
Exclusive artist events and showcasing animation and storytelling.
- Thrilljoy Boardwalk Bash Block Party, Lane Park Field, Intercontinental San Diego, 901 Bayfront Ct, 6pm
Thrilljoy, the company co-founded by former Funko CEO Brian Mariotti, first block party, the "Boardwalk Bash"
- Pokemon Maid Cafe & Trade Night, Tito Rick's, 2918 Imperial Ave, 6-10pm
Trading card shop hosting a Pokemon Maid Cafe & Trade Night with Mochi Cafe.
- The Bats, Kats & Rats Tour (The Aquabats), The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave, 7pm
Aquabats, The Koffin Kats and Mike V & The Rats performing.
- Summer Slime With Danhausen, Su Yung and More, Wicked West, 1735 National Avenue, 7pm
Former TNA wrestler Su Yung, the Undead Bride, AEW wrestler Danhausen, Joe Dred, Luigi Primo, Frank the Clown, Casanova Valentine, Matt Justice, Brandon Davis, live music from Limp Bizkit tribute band, Pimp Bizkit.
- Comic-Con Trivia at the Lost Abbey Church, Church by Lost Abbey Brewery, 1313 J Street, 7.30pm
Third annual Comic-Con Edition Trivia Night, bonus points awards for those in costume, a costume contest, and prizes for the top three finishers. The Perfect Jean sponsors the event, with $400 of prizes
- Julian Marley & Uprising Band, House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue, 7pm
Julian Marley & The Uprising Band will be performing live at House of Blues San Diego on Friday, July 25. The son of reggae legend Bob Marley,
- Toy Tubers Unite @ Nite!, Tavern+Bowl, 930 Market St, 8pm-10pm.
Live panel, an open bar, food, 5 lanes of bowling, a video game showdown, and more.
- After Con Rooftop Rave at Cielo, Cielo Rooftop Longe, 701 Fifth Avenue #5th floor, 9pm-2am
Arrive before 10pm to get in free, or pay $10 after. The rooftop will be buzzing with themed nights, drink specials, and prizes, offering a perfect spot to keep the party going after a long day at the convention. Guests are encouraged to wear black to stand out and bring LED gear like bands or glasses to light up the night.
- Mosh Eisley 2025, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 9pm
Star Wars-themed emo/punk party, live music, and cosplay, with merch.
- Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl, American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue, 9pm
It's five o'clock somewhere (and sometime). The Levinson Group is hosting its 7th annual Comic-Con Bar Crawl in downtown San Diego.
- Rise Of The Partyverse – Comic-Con Club Crawl, 420 E St. 8pm
Join us for a night of epic proportions as we crawl through the city dressed as our favorite superheroes at the SuperHero Club Crawl!
- Free Tickets Kaluu Comic Con Cantina, Kaluú Upscale Mexican & Lounge, 534 Fifth Avenue, 8pm-2am Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of comics, movies, and pop culture. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to experience the best of the comic con world right here in town.
- Comic-Con Cosplay Meetup at National Lampoon: The Yellow Door, 701 Fifth Avenue 3rd Floor, 6.30-11.30pm
During the craziest, most epic weekend of the year, Comic-Con—we're turning National Lampoon: The Yellow Door into the ultimate cosplay hangout! Whether you're a dedicated caped crusader, a time-traveling Doctor, or a subtle nerd looking to vibe, this is your place to recharge, connect, and let your geek flag fly!
- Comic Con Weekend – Gaslamp Experience 15 CLUBS IN 1 NIGHT – Party Pass, Toro, 672 Fifth Avenue, 9pm-10pm
- Comic Con Minion Rooftop Rave at Cielo, Cielo Rooftop Lounge, 701 Sixth Avenue #5th floor, 9pm-2am
Dress up and wear fun glow accessories with a fun and amazing group. Glow accessories will be given out
Saturday, 26th of July
- Bad Idea "First Customer Pin" Tiki Party, Bali Hai 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7pm
For First Customer Pin holders, food, drinks, and staff and creators from Bad Idea.
- 2025 Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Party, Invite Only or pay $3195 to VIP Concierge, Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Avenue
- Comic-Con Yacht Party | Marvel vs DC Booze Cruise, Point Loma Sportfishing, 1403 Scott Street 10pm-12.30am
Come aboard the Chere Amie this Comic-Con and enjoy tasty cocktails, a live DJ, and amazing views, cruise around San Diego Bay
- LAN Party SDCC After Party, 919 Fourth Ave Suite 100, 9pm-2am
Celebrate your weekend of fandom in style at Bloom SD, dancing, cosplay, themed cocktails.
- Virtual Cantina Meet-Up, Ace Porter Bar, Omni Hotel, 675 L St, 7pm
Star Wars fan meet-up
- Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl, American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue, 7.30pm
It's five o'clock somewhere (and sometime). The Levinson Group is hosting its annual Comic-Con Bar Crawl in downtown San Diego.
- ULF Presents Light Saber World Championship, San Diego Natural History Museum, 1788 El Prado, Balboa Park, 7.30pm
Underground Lightsaber Fighters of San Diego, display of simulated saber combat.
- Chuck Jones Gallery: Ben Olson Seaport Village 809 W Harbor Dr, 5:30pm-8:30pm
Exclusive artist events and showcasing animation and storytelling.
- FunMaker Inc & Rokimoto's "Dreams", Intercontinental San Diego, 901 Bayfront Ct, 8pm
Former Funko Mike Becker with Fun Maker Inc and Rokimoto, hosting a "Dreams" event. Attendees will be treated to light refreshments, and it's encouraged to wear your pyjamas.
- Comic Tron: Daft Punk / Tron Inspired After Party, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 9pm
Belly Up and One More Time, a Daft Punk tribute act, bring "Comic Tron", a Daft Punk-inspired Comic-Con after party
- Big Man Comics: Fan Meet-Up, URBN Coal Fired Pizza, 3085 University Ave, 8pm
Gabe Eltaeb, Chris Gore, Alan Ng, and Gary Buechler
- After Con Rooftop Rave at Cielo, Cielo Rooftop Longe, 701 Fifth Avenue #5th floor, 9pm-2am
Arrive before 10pm to get in free, or pay $10 after. The rooftop will be buzzing with themed nights, drink specials, and prizes, offering a perfect spot to keep the party going after a long day at the convention. Guests are encouraged to wear black to stand out and bring LED gear like bands or glasses to light up the night.
- SDCC Digital Game Room, Marriott Marquis Pacific Ballroom 18B, 7pm – 10pm
7PM – Mystery Game, 9PM – Jackbox Party Pack
- After the Con at The Beat, 1129 Broadway, 6-10pm
Live music, performances by Close Enough, ENC-13, Freedom High, Stone Horse and Voyager 3.
- San Diego Comic-Con Club Crawl, American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue, 9pm
Nasstive Entertainment's SDCC Club Crawl, with four stops (American Junkie, which includes a free welcome shot), Double Deuce (first drink free), Good Night John Boy, and Oxford Club.
- Silver Bullet with Special Guests, House of Blues. 1055 5th Avenue, 7pm
- Ramirez: From Frisco With Love Tour, House of Blues. 1055 5th Avenue, 8pm
- Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl, American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue, 9pm
It's five o'clock somewhere (and sometime). The Levinson Group is hosting its 7th annual Comic-Con Bar Crawl in downtown San Diego.
- Rise Of The Partyverse – Comic-Con Club Crawl, 420 E St. 8pm
Join us for a night of epic proportions as we crawl through the city dressed as our favorite superheroes at the SuperHero Club Crawl!
- Free Tickets Kaluu Comic Con Cantina, Kaluú Upscale Mexican & Lounge, 534 Fifth Avenue, 8pm-2am Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of comics, movies, and pop culture. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to experience the best of the comic con world right here in town.
- Comic-Con Cosplay Meetup at National Lampoon: The Yellow Door, 701 Fifth Avenue 3rd Floor, 6.30-11.30pm
During the craziest, most epic weekend of the year, Comic-Con—we're turning National Lampoon: The Yellow Door into the ultimate cosplay hangout! Whether you're a dedicated caped crusader, a time-traveling Doctor, or a subtle nerd looking to vibe, this is your place to recharge, connect, and let your geek flag fly!
- Comic Con Weekend – Gaslamp Experience 15 CLUBS IN 1 NIGHT – Party Pass, Toro, 672 Fifth Avenue, 9pm-10pm
- Comic Con Minion Rooftop Rave at Cielo, Cielo Rooftop Lounge, 701 Sixth Avenue #5th floor, 9pm-2am
Dress up and wear fun glow accessories with a fun and amazing group. Glow accessories will be given out
Sunday, 27th of July
- The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents: Club Toucan, Garage Kitchen and Bar, 655 Fourth Ave, 6-9pm
Speakeasy-inspired sendoff with merch and cosplay prizes.
- Deltron 3030, House of Blues 1055 5th Avenue, 8pm
Hip-hop group Deltron 3030, Kid Koala and Lealani
- Dead Dog Party, TBA