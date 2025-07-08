Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Oni Press | Tagged: san diego comic con, sdcc

Bleeding Cool's Huge San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Party List – First Draft

Bleeding Cool's Huge San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Party List... just the first draft of course, much more to be added in the following two weeks.

Article Summary Discover the hottest San Diego Comic-Con 2025 parties, raves, and after-hours events all week long

From bar crawls to cosplay meetups, find can’t-miss gatherings for fans, creators, and industry insiders

Get access details, times, locations, and exclusive highlights for both public and private SDCC parties

Plan your Comic-Con nights with music, trivia, themed drink specials, and epic fan experiences

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in two weeks. As ever, Bleeding Cool has put together an SDCC Party List for 2025… and here's the first draft. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, BlueSky, Instagram, Sidequesting, my bulging inbox, a little Google and some indiscreet comic book industry leaks… what to do at San Diego after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates, whether your own or those you have been invited to, contact richjohnston@gmail.com. I'll update and do a second draft later this week. But for now, we include Todd McFarlane, Ignition Press, CBLDF, Oni, Lunar, EW, Bad Idea and much, much more

Tuesday, 22nd of July

Wednesday, 23rd of July

Todd McFarlane Industry Party , Invite Only.

, Invite Only. Midget Wrestling San Diego Comic Con 2025, 717 Fifth Avenue, 8pm.

See your favorite super heroes battle it out in this comedic show custom built for your COMIC CON experience! This will be an event you will not forget! Each show is different, and you will have the chance to meet and take pictures with all of the performers during the event!

717 Fifth Avenue, 8pm. See your favorite super heroes battle it out in this comedic show custom built for your COMIC CON experience! This will be an event you will not forget! Each show is different, and you will have the chance to meet and take pictures with all of the performers during the event! Comic Con Trivia at OB Playground , 4896 Voltaire Street, 6-8pm

Prizes and cosplay

, 4896 Voltaire Street, 6-8pm Prizes and cosplay Paramount+'s The Lodge, Happy Does Bar, 340 Fifth Ave, 6-10pm

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with the holodeck, uncover the dark twists of Dexter: Resurrection, step into Texas oil country with Landman and the Patch Cafe, or catch sparks flying with NCIS: Tony & Ziva Mission: Impossible–inspired challenges, CBS Sports UEFA Champions League bar

Happy Does Bar, 340 Fifth Ave, 6-10pm Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with the holodeck, uncover the dark twists of Dexter: Resurrection, step into Texas oil country with Landman and the Patch Cafe, or catch sparks flying with NCIS: Tony & Ziva Mission: Impossible–inspired challenges, CBS Sports UEFA Champions League bar SDCC Digital Game Room, Marriott Marquis Pacific Ballroom 18B, 6pm – 10pm

Smash Bros

Marriott Marquis Pacific Ballroom 18B, 6pm – 10pm Smash Bros Marvel Photo Shoot: Resistance in the Savage Lands, Marriott Marquis and Marina Garden, 7:30pm

All Marvel cosplayers welcome.

Marriott Marquis and Marina Garden, 7:30pm All Marvel cosplayers welcome. Ready Player One , Parq, 615 Broadway, 8pm-late

As the unofficial kickoff to Comic-Con, it's your portal to the OASIS and beyond. The Flux Capacitors will be headlining this year's event, playing hits from Back to the Future, Pokémon, Power Rangers, Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, One Piece, Shrek, Parks & Rec, and more. Complementing the live music will be DJ sets spinning bangers from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. Complimentary airbrush tattoos, themed photo ops, glowing decor, and more.

, Parq, 615 Broadway, 8pm-late As the unofficial kickoff to Comic-Con, it's your portal to the OASIS and beyond. The Flux Capacitors will be headlining this year's event, playing hits from Back to the Future, Pokémon, Power Rangers, Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, One Piece, Shrek, Parks & Rec, and more. Complementing the live music will be DJ sets spinning bangers from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. Complimentary airbrush tattoos, themed photo ops, glowing decor, and more. Headless Horde Hangout, Margaritaville Hotel, 435 Sixth Ave, 9:15pm-11pm.

Join Youtuber Headless Ned Stark, YouTube Members are eligible for one free beer, wine, or well drink.

Thursday, 24th of July

Friday, 25th of July

Saturday, 26th of July

Sunday, 27th of July

The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents: Club Toucan, Garage Kitchen and Bar, 655 Fourth Ave, 6-9pm

Speakeasy-inspired sendoff with merch and cosplay prizes.

Garage Kitchen and Bar, 655 Fourth Ave, 6-9pm Speakeasy-inspired sendoff with merch and cosplay prizes. Deltron 3030 , House of Blues 1055 5th Avenue, 8pm

Hip-hop group Deltron 3030, Kid Koala and Lealani

, House of Blues 1055 5th Avenue, 8pm Hip-hop group Deltron 3030, Kid Koala and Lealani Dead Dog Party, TBA

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!