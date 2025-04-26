Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth Releases New Key Art Poster, Final Look at Gestation

FX Networks and Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth released a new key art poster and a look at the final stage of gestation.

FX Networks had a few more looks at Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth to share to help celebrate today being "Alien Day." Earlier, we were treated to a teaser with a very interesting voiceover: "This ship collected five different life forms from the darkest corners of the universe, each a unique, deadly species. Monsters." Before you join the speculation over what those other "unique" life forms could be, check out the new key art poster that was released. In addition, FX Networks released a high-quality look at the result of the previous four phases of xenomorph gestation that was revealed this week: Phase 1 – "Rapid Cytokinesis," Phase 2 – "Neurogenesis," Phase 3 – "Hypertrophy," and Phase 4 – "Morphogenesis."

Here's our best look yet at the final gestation stage, followed by a look back at the teaser "Crate" that was released earlier today:

Previously shared by FX Networks, that series of "transmission clips" from the USCSS Maginot that introduced us to some of the crew, an adorably smart cat, and some very interesting sights and sounds has now been collected together in one YouTube video – here's a look:

And here's the FX Networks trailer that aired during the Oscars and was released the following day (including a look at Olyphant, who reportedly plays Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh), with Alien: Earth spotlighted at around the 00:40 mark:

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

